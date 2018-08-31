HD Deve Gowda dismisses reports of rift between Congress and JD(S), says won't let BJP sweep Karnataka urban local body polls

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda on Friday rubbished the reports of a rift between the Congress and his party, which at present is running a coalition government in Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, Gowda assured that everything is fine between the two political parties, and added that their alliance will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to sweep the Karnataka urban local body elections.

"All is well between Congress and JD(S). They will not allow BJP to come to power and will collectively fight together in case of any eventuality including the parliamentary elections," he said.

Gowda's statement has come amid urban local body polls, which are being seen as the litmus test for the Congress-JD(S) coalition government against the BJP.

The polling is currently underway in 2,529 wards, which are spread over as many as 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats along with 135 wards of three city corporations.

Click for LIVE updates on Karnataka urban local body polls