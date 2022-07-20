The court also directed AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami not to allow party members or cadres into the headquarters for a month to avoid any untoward incidents.

New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu revenue department to handover the keys of the sealed AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah to the party interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The court directed the government to remove the seal and also asked the police to provide adequate protection to the office.

It also directed EPS not to allow party members or cadres into the headquarters for a month to avoid any untoward incidents.

Justice N Sathish Kumar was passing orders on the criminal original petitions from Palaniswami, the party's interim general secretary and ousted leader O Panneerselvam (OPS).

The court dismissed Panneerselvam's plea for granting possession of the party headquarters, 'MGR Maaligai,' to him.

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had sealed the premises following violent clash that broke out between supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on 11 July, when an AIADMK General Council, its highest decision-making body, picked the former as its interim general secretary, squeezing out OPS.

With inputs from PTI

