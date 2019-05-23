Hazaribagh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Jayant Sinha re-elected to Parliament

Hazaribagh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 15,18,831

Female electors: 7,06,344

Male electors: 8,12,487

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribagh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister of finance Yashwant Sinha contested the 2004 General Election from Hazaribagh constituency but lost to Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the CPI. However, the senior BJP leader won the seat in 2009, defeating Congress’ Saurabh Narain Singh. In 2014, Sinha’s son, Jayant Sinha emerged victorious with a winning margin of 16.45 percent votes. He is also the Union minister of state for civil aviation in the Narendra Modi government. On 18 March, the Ranchi district administration filed a poll code violation case against Jayant. The case was filed on a complaint by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha that wrote to Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer L Khiangte, claiming that Sinha has used the convocation ceremony at IIM-Ranchi to publicise the BJP government's achievements, in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Ramgarh district and parts of Hazaribagh district. According to Census 2011, Hazaribagh has a population of nearly 17.34 lakh people, of which 58.41 percent are literate. The district of Ramgarh has a population of 9.49 lakh people, comprising 494230 males and 455213 females. The Scheduled Tribes population in the district stands at 2.01 lakh people.

