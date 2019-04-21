‘Have we kept it for Diwali’: Narendra Modi hits back at Pakistan’s ‘nuclear button’ threat at rally in Rajasthan

Barmer: Taking a jibe at Pakistan over the nuclear button, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has not kept its nuclear weapons for Diwali.

"Terror attacks were common in our country due to the liberty given to Pakistan. Today also deadly attacks have taken place in Sri Lanka. People were celebrating Easter and praying in churches, but terrorists killed them. What wrong did they do? They were only praying. Terrorism is spreading its wings. To teach a lesson to these terrorists, I get inside their homes and kill them," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

"India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say "We've a nuclear button. What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali? Humne Pakistan ki sari hekdi nikal di. Usey katora lekar duniya bhar me ghumne ke liye maine majboor kar diya hai (We have set Pakistan in its place They are now spreading their hands before the world). People think that I have done the right thing. But Congress and its allies feel I have not done the right thing," he added.

Modi said that Congress and its allies have a different thinking for the jawans of our armed forces. "You would be amazed to know that there is a government in Karnataka, which is running because of Congress. The Chief Minister of Karnataka said that those people, who do not have anything to eat join the forces. Isn't it an insult for those mothers who give birth to the jawans? Do people join forces for food? They join forces to die for their country. I always celebrate Diwali with the jawans," he said.

"Congress doesn't trust the caliber of forces and they called the Army chief a 'gali ka gunda," he added.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.