Have support of 170 MLAs, number increasing, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ahead of 4 July vote

Mumbai: The new Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government formed in alliance with BJP has support of 170 MLAs. Talking to reporters in Goa before leaving for Mumbai, newly sworn-in chief minister Shinde exuded confidence of proving majority in the state Assembly on Monday (4 July).

"I am going to Mumbai... The rest of the MLAs will come to Mumbai tomorrow (Saturday, 2 July). The Governor has called a session on 3-4 July. We have 170 MLAs and the numbers are increasing. We have a comfortable majority in the Assembly," Shinde said.

A special session of Maharashtra Assembly has been convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on 3 and 4 July.

On 2 July, the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on 3 July Speaker's election will be held and on 4 July Vote of Confidence will take place.

The Maharashtra Governor has asked CM Eknath Shinde to prove his majority on the floor of the House. Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 30 June, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, a party or alliance needs support of 145 MLAs to prove majority and with Shinde claiming support of 170 MLAs it is clear that he would be able to prove majority in the House.

Talking to reporters in Goa before leaving his supporters in a luxurious hotel Shinde said that his government will take forward the development work in the state.

"I have spoken to Mumbai Corporation Commissioner regarding the rain situation in Mumbai...Govt is committed to bring change in the lives of farmers. We will take forward development works in the state," the Maharashtra chief minister said.

Before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde expressed his displeasure over the way a section of lawmakers from his group danced in Goa following the announcement of his name for the post of the Chief Minister.

The dissident Sena MLAs broke into a dance in the lobby of a luxury hotel in Goa, where they are currently lodging, when they heard that Shinde was going to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

A video showing the rebel MLAs dancing on Marathi songs went viral. However, several netizens slammed them for the way they danced, terming the act as indecent.

Rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is the spokesperson of the Shinde camp, said: "With a large heart, we admit that it was a mistake to dance that way. It does not look good for the MLAs, who have been elected by the people and who are aiming to work for the betterment of Maharashtra."

During his address to the MLAs at the hotel, Shinde took a strong objection to their dance and asked them to ensure that such things do not happen in future, Kesarkar added.

