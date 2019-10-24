Hatkanangle Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hatkanangle Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Hatkanangle

Constituency Number—278

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—317667

Female Electors—153340

Male Electors—164323

Third Gender—4

Reserved—Yes(SC)

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and Shiv Sena candidate Dr Minchekar Sujit Vasantrao has consistently won elections since 2009.

In 2014, Dr Vasantrao defeated Congress candidate Awale Jaywant Gangaram’s 59,717 votes by securing 89,087 votes against him.

In 2009, the current MLA secured 55,583 votes against Congress candidate Awale Raju (Babu) Jaywantrao’s 53,579 votes and won the seat.

In 2019, Hatkanangle constituency will see Congress candidate Awale Raju (Babu) Jaywantrao, BSP candidate Chandrashekhar Sadashiv Kamble among others challenge incumbent MLA Dr Minchekar Sujit Vasantrao for the seat.

