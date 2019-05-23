Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Co-presented by


May 23, 2019 11:33:52 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BRSP Prof. Dr. Prashant Gangawane 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Aslam Badshahaji Sayyad 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Madan Vajir Sardar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Raju Mujikrao Shetty 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aitwade Vidyasagar Devappa 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anandrao Vasantrao Sarnaik (Fouji Bapu) 0 Votes 0% Votes
SWP Raju Anna Shetti 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Ghanshyam Agrawal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Nitin Udal Bhat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kishor Rajaram Panhalkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamble Vishwas Ananda 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Patil Raghunath Ramchandra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahadev Jagannath Jagadale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sangramsinh Jaisinghrao Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijay Bhagwan Chougule 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ajay Prakash Kurane 0 Votes 0% Votes
Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 16,30,598

Female electors: 7,80,024

Male electors: 8,50,574

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence again in 2008. Shirol and Shahuwadi Assembly seats were added from the erstwhile Ichalkaranji Lok Sabha seat. Shirud Assembly segment was added from the erstwhile Karad Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle (SC), Ichalkaranji, Shirol, Islampur, Shirala

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raju Shetti, president of the Swabhiman Paksha has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Kolhapur district. The literacy rate of the district is 81.5 percent while the sex ratio is 957 females per 1,000 males, which is lower than the state’s average. The district is famous for ‘Kolhapur Saaz’ and ‘Kolhapur Chappals’.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:33:52 IST

