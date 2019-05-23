Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 16,30,598

Female electors: 7,80,024

Male electors: 8,50,574

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence again in 2008. Shirol and Shahuwadi Assembly seats were added from the erstwhile Ichalkaranji Lok Sabha seat. Shirud Assembly segment was added from the erstwhile Karad Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle (SC), Ichalkaranji, Shirol, Islampur, Shirala

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raju Shetti, president of the Swabhiman Paksha has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Kolhapur district. The literacy rate of the district is 81.5 percent while the sex ratio is 957 females per 1,000 males, which is lower than the state’s average. The district is famous for ‘Kolhapur Saaz’ and ‘Kolhapur Chappals’.

