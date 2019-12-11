Hatia Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hatia Assembly Elections 2019 | The Hatia Assembly constituency votes on 12 December, with 16 other constituencies, in the third phase of the Jharkhand election.

Results in past three elections

In 2014, N Jaiswal, then of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik (JVM-P) got 88,228 votes and defeated BJP's Seema Sharma, who received 80,210 votes.

In 2009, Congress' Gopal SN Shahdeo, with 39,921 votes, squeaked out a victory over BJP's Ram ji Lal Sharda, who got 39,896 votes. The victory margin was a mere 25 votes.

In 2005, Shahdeo easily defeated BJP's Krishna Kumar Poddar, getting 46,104 votes compared to Poddar's 40,897 votes.

Demography

Hatia is a small town and railway station in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, India. It is adjacent to Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. One of the premier technical institutions in the field of Metallurgical engineering, the National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology, is situated here.

Hatia developed as a suburb of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand. Away from the rush in the main city, this part of Ranchi is comparatively quiet and calm. With HEC developing a huge infrastructural set up in the area, Hatia is one of the largest and most well-maintained dwelling destinations in Ranchi. Besides NIFFT, one of the largest engineering companies in India, the Heavy Engineering Corporation, is situated in Hatia..

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 64

Total electors: 3,80,876

Male: 2,00,912

Female: 1,79,964

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 57.27 percent

Major parties in the fray

The BJP is fielding incumbent MLA N Jaiswal, who joined the saffron party amid much controversy. JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi alleging that the BJP offered six MLAs, including Jaiswal, at least Rs 11 crore to defect. The JVM-P has decided to field Shobha Yadav against the turncoat, while the Congress has given a ticket to Ajay Nath Shahdeo.

In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category.

According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 were 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May.

The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.