Hathras Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Hathras Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 17,58,927 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 789,019

Male electors: 9,69,908

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Atrauli Assembly segment removed from Hathras Lok Sabha seat and added to Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Iglas, Chhara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Kishan Lal Dilder won two back-to-back elections in 1999 and 2004 before Sarika Baghel of the RLD won the seat in 2009 elections. However, in 2014 polls, BJP won back the seat after its candidate Rajesh Kumar Diwakar defeated his nearest rival by a margin of over three lakh votes.

Demographics: Hathras Lok Sabha seat is known for being under the influence on Jat and Muslim voters. However, being an SC seat, BSP has been getting over lakh votes from this constituency since last few elections.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.