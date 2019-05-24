Co-presented by


Live Blog
Hathras Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:40:11 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Rajvir Diler 684,299 Votes 59% Votes
SP Ramji Lal Suman 424,091 Votes 37% Votes
INC Triloki Ram 23,926 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 8,568 Votes 1% Votes
IND Harswaroop 3,263 Votes 0% Votes
LKD Rajaram 2,305 Votes 0% Votes
RSSP Bhupendra Kumar 1,565 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinesh Sai 1,394 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tilak Singh 883 Votes 0% Votes

Hathras Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 17,58,927 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 789,019

Male electors: 9,69,908

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Atrauli Assembly segment removed from Hathras Lok Sabha seat and added to Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Iglas, Chhara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Kishan Lal Dilder won two back-to-back elections in 1999 and 2004 before Sarika Baghel of the RLD won the seat in 2009 elections. However, in 2014 polls, BJP won back the seat after its candidate Rajesh Kumar Diwakar defeated his nearest rival by a margin of over three lakh votes.

Demographics: Hathras Lok Sabha seat is known for being under the influence on Jat and Muslim voters. However, being an SC seat, BSP has been getting over lakh votes from this constituency since last few elections.

