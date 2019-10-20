Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Hathin profile: Despite its stellar show, BJP yet to open account in constituency

Hathin Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 82

Total electors: 2,10,325

Female electors: 95,248

Male electors: 1,15,077

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: The BJP has not been able to make inroads in this seat till now. In 2000, it was the INLD whose Bhagwan Sahai Rawat emerged victorious with 23,777 votes. Next year came an Independent candidate Harsh Kumar, who bagged the top spot with 31879 votes, defeating Congress' Jaleb Khan. However, in 2009 election, Khan bounced back in the fray, but this time as an Independent candidate with 33,774 votes. The Hathin seat is currently held by Kehar Singh of the INLD. In the 2014 polls, Singh gained over Kumar, this time a BJP candidate, receiving 29.53 percent of the votes.

Rani Devi Rawat from INLD, Tayub Hussain from Bahujan Samaj Party, Mohammad Israil from Congress and Pravin Dagar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Hathin Vidhan Sabha is located in Palwal district of Haryana and comes under the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. According to the 2011 census, of the total 2,07,023 population, 95.74 percent is rural and 4.26 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 11.72.

