Hassan Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: JDS candidate Prajwal Revanna wins

Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total Electors: 15,61,336 (2014 estimate)

Male Electors: 7,89,668

Female Electors: 7,71,668

Assembly Constituencies: Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the Delimited process of 2008, Birur and Kadur from Chikmaglur were added to Hassan.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hassan is well known as the pocket borough of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. In 1999 elections, G Putta Swamy Gowda won the seat on a Congress ticket. However, since 2004, the constituency is represented by Deve Gowda.

Demography: Vokkaligas, an agricultural community dominant in the South of Karnataka, are the single largest as well as the dominant caste in the constituency. Vokkaligas are at least 15 percent of the population in the state. Lingayats are the second biggest community in the constituency. Dalits and Schedule Tribes together form a notable vote bank in the constituency too.

