Hasanpur Election Result 2020: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav faces stiff fight from JDU's Raj Kumar Ray
Hasanpur Election Result 2020 | JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes by defeating his nearest rival Vinod Choudhary of the BLSP
Hasanpur Election Result 2020 | Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son, who relinquished the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, is contesting this election from the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district.
There were said to be fears in the RJD camp that Tej Pratap's bid to retain Mahua could be challenged by the NDA through his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai as its trump card.
Tej Pratap, a former Bihar cabinet minister, faces stiff competition from Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray, who had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes by defeating his nearest rival Vinod Choudhary of the BLSP.
In the 2010 Assembly election 2010, Ray had outperformed RJD's Sunil Kumar Puspam by 3,291 votes.
The Janadhikar Party (JAP) of former Madhepura MP and an influencial Yadav politician Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has fielded his candidate Arjun Yadav from the seat. Chirag Paswan led LJP's Manish Kumar Sahni is in also in the fray.
Here are some details about the constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,84,560
Number of male voters: 1,50,278
Number of female voters: 1,34,112
Number of transgender voters: 2
Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 56.07 percent
The constituency, which falls in the Khagari Lok Sabha constituency is considered to be dominated by the Yadavs, but Muslims, Kushwahas and Nishads (fishermen) also have a significant presence, as per a report in The Times of India.
