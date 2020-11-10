Politics

Hasanpur Election Result 2020: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav faces stiff fight from JDU's Raj Kumar Ray

Hasanpur Election Result 2020 | JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes by defeating his nearest rival Vinod Choudhary of the BLSP

FP Research November 10, 2020 08:38:04 IST
Representational image. AP

Hasanpur Election Result 2020 | Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son, who relinquished the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, is contesting this election from the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district.

There were said to be fears in the RJD camp that Tej Pratap's bid to retain Mahua could be challenged by the NDA through his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai as its trump card.

Tej Pratap, a former Bihar cabinet minister, faces stiff competition from Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray, who had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes by defeating his nearest rival Vinod Choudhary of the BLSP.

In the 2010 Assembly election 2010, Ray had outperformed RJD's Sunil Kumar Puspam by 3,291 votes.

Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here

Eight candidates are vying for the seat which went to polls in the second phase on 3 November.

The Janadhikar Party (JAP) of former Madhepura MP and an influencial Yadav politician Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has fielded his candidate Arjun Yadav from the seat. Chirag Paswan led LJP's Manish Kumar Sahni is in also in the fray.

Here are some details about the constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,84,560

Number of male voters: 1,50,278

Number of female voters: 1,34,112

Number of transgender voters: 2

 Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 56.07 percent

The constituency, which falls in the Khagari Lok Sabha constituency is considered to be dominated by the Yadavs, but Muslims, Kushwahas and Nishads (fishermen) also have a significant presence, as per a report in The Times of India.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: November 10, 2020 08:38:04 IST

