Hasanpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav wins with astounding 80,822 votes; JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray loses
Hasanpur Election Result 2020 Declared | Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son, who relinquished the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, has won the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district with an astounding 80,822 votes. JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray lost to Yadav and managed to bag 59783 votes.
According to the EC website, Tej Pratap secured 47.27 percent of the votes, while Ray got 34.93 percent. There were said to be fears in the RJD camp that Tej Pratap's bid to retain Mahua could be challenged by the NDA through his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai as its trump card.
Tej Pratap, a former Bihar cabinet minister, faced stiff competition from Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray, who had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes by defeating his nearest rival Vinod Choudhary of the BLSP.
In the 2010 Assembly election 2010, Ray had outperformed RJD's Sunil Kumar Puspam by 3,291 votes.
The Janadhikar Party (JAP) of former Madhepura MP and an influencial Yadav politician Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has fielded his candidate Arjun Yadav from the seat. Chirag Paswan led LJP's Manish Kumar Sahni is in also in the fray.
Here are some details about the constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,84,560
Number of male voters: 1,50,278
Number of female voters: 1,34,112
Number of transgender voters: 2
Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 56.07 percent
The constituency, which falls in the Khagari Lok Sabha constituency is considered to be dominated by the Yadavs, but Muslims, Kushwahas and Nishads (fishermen) also have a significant presence, as per a report in The Times of India.
