Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary denies reports of joining Congress; says picture with Priyanka Gandhi is old

Hours after reports said that Sapna Chaudhary will join the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Haryanvi singer and dancer told ANI that she will not be campaigning for any political party.

Earlier, reports claimed that Chaudhary had joined the Congress on Saturday and was formally inducted into the party at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar’s residence in Delhi. There were also rumours that she would be fielded from the Mathura constituency, where BJP’s Hema Malini is also a candidate.

Haryanavi singer & dancer Sapna Chaudhary: I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party. pic.twitter.com/oYSyKjBU1K — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

Denying all these reports, Chaudhary also clarified that a photograph of Congress general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi and her is an old one.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh courted controversy with the comment that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should marry Chaudhary, since both the Haryanvi dancer and his mother belong to the same profession and culture. “Rahul ji ki Mataji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi. Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aap bhi Sapna ko apna banaye (Rahul’s mother practiced the same profession in Italy. Like your father accepted Sonia, you should accept Sapna),” the Ballia MP said.

#WATCH BJP MLA Surendra Singh on dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress: Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi.Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aap bhi Sapna ko apna banaye.Sabse acchi baat hai saas aur bahu ek hi peshe aur culture se rahengi pic.twitter.com/HK5XCWcuL6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

