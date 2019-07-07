Haryanvi performer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP at party's membership drive in Delhi; had denied reports of political entry before Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in the presence of the party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari.

Chaudhary joined BJP at an event of the party's newly launched membership drive at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP general secretary Ram Lal were also present at the occasion.

In March, Chaudhary had made headlines after Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar tweeted a picture of the singer with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and welcomed her into the party.

However, she categorically denied having joined the party.

Soon after her denial, BJP came out in support of Chaudhary and hit out at the Congress claiming that the party used her old pictures to spread the news that she has joined Congress and will contest from Mathura against BJP candidate Hema Malini.

"Without Sapna's consent, Congress has used her old pictures to spread the news that she has joined Congress and will contest from Mathura. She is the biggest superstar and Congress has stooped to such level, which was not expected under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Tiwari had told ANI.

Tiwari had also said that he would be "happy" if Chaudhary joins BJP.

The Haryanvi dancer shot to fame after her stint in 'Big Boss'. She was earlier in the news for attempting to committing suicide.

