Haryana Minister mocks Congress after Rahul Gandhi's dig at 'Chowkidar' campaign, asks workers to add 'Pappu' to their names

New Delhi: At a time when "#MaiBhiChowkidar" campaign is trending with BJP cadres prefixing 'chowkidar' to their names on Twitter, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday targeted Congress, saying that its workers should add "Pappu" to their names over which BJP will have no objection.

"We have added 'chowkidar' to our names and you have a problem with that. You should also prefix 'Pappu' to your names and we will have no objection," Vij tweeted.

The BJP often use the word 'Pappu' to mock Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul and several Congress leaders have targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying "chowkidar chor hai”.

'MainBhiChowkidar' campaign was launched on Saturday to further the narrative of the prime minister on graft. A day after the launch of the campaign, Modi and top BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and JP Nadda added the prefix 'chowkidar' to their Twitter handles.

