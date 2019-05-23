Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Deepender Singh Hooda Maintains Lead as BJP Stay Strong in 9 Other Seats

Hisar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,10,093 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,89,441

Male electors: 8,20,652

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, six Assembly constituencies were removed and five new were added to form the Hisar constituency. Kalayat, Narwana, Rajond, Jind and Ghirai were removed.

Assembly Constituencies: Uchana Kalan, Adampur, Uklana (SC), Narnaund, Hansi, Barwala, Hisar, Nalwa, Bawani Khera (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Surendra Singh Barwana from the INLD won the election from this constituency. Congress candidate Jai Prakash won a majority in 2009 elections. He was succeeded by Bhajan Lal, the founder of the Haryana Janhit Congress (Bhajan Lal) in 2009. In the next election, however, INLD candidate Dushyant Chautala won a majority.

Demographics: As per the 2011 Census, 17,43,931 people live in Hisar, which has a majority of rural population. Dubbed the steel city of Haryana, it is also the Jat heartland in the state. It is one of the few seats with the INLD. Meanwhile, BJP is planning to field bureaucrat Brijendra Singh from here. Singh is the son of Union steel minister Chaudhury Birendra Singh.

