Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Deepender Singh Hooda Maintains Lead as BJP Stay Strong in 9 Other Seats

Karnal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,79,370 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,69,722

Male electors: 9,09,648

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Jundla and Nautha Assembly constituencies were removed from the Karnal constituency limits. Moreover, the Panipat Assembly constituency was divided into two—rural and urban.

Assembly Constituencies: Nilokheri (SC), Indri, Karnal, Gharaunda, Assandh, Panipat Rural, Panipat City, Israna (SC), Samalkha (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, ID Swamy from BJP was elected MP. He was succeeded by Arvind Kumar Sharma from Congress who held the fort for two terms (2004 and 2009). In 2014, BJP snatched the seat back when Ashwini Kumar won the election.

Demographics: Karnal has a population of 15,05,324, of which 70 percent is rural. Sitting MP and media baron Ashwini Kumar won the seat in 2014 but owing to his failing health was not very active. He has now sought a ticket for his wife. However, BJP is mulling pitching Union minister Maneka Gandhi from Karnal.

