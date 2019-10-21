Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019: Pollsters predict Manohar Lal Khattar 2.0; Congress unlikely to cross 20 seats in 90-member Assembly

Exit poll results for the election in 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were announced on Monday. Pollsters are unanimous in their prediction that the BJP is headed for a huge victory in the northern state. According to the "poll of polls" or an average of numbers put by different agencies, the BJP is likely to win 66 out of 90 seats, while the Congress may be limited to 14 seats. The halfway mark in the state is 46.

As per the predictions of News18-IPSOS, the BJP will get 75, the Congress will get 10 seats and other parties will get 5 seats.

Among other pollsters, NewsX-Polstrat has given 75-80 seats to the BJP, 9-12 seats to the Congress and 1-4 seats to others. The lowest prediction for the BJP is from Republic TV-Jan ki Baat, which has predicted 52 to 63 seats for the BJP, 15 to 19 seats for the Congress, 0-1 seats for the INLD/Akali Dal and 12-18 seats for others.

According to Times Now's exit poll, the BJP is slated to get 69 to 73 seats, the Congress may get 9-13 seats, the JJP may get 4-6 seats and others may get 2-4 seats. As per ABP-CVoter, the BJP will get 68-76 seats, the Congress will get 3-12 seats and others will get 5-14 seats.

Haryana voted for 90 Assembly seats on Monday with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 24 October.

Voting began on a brisk note in the Assembly elections in Haryana on Monday with people queuing up outside polling booths since early morning. At the close of polling, the state recorded a turnout of 65 percent.

The ruling BJP is locked in a contest with the opposition Congress and the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana which has over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders, while 19,578 polling stations were set up.

In Haryana, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state, while the BJP led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats out of 90 in which 1,169 candidates of various political outfits are contesting.

Currently, the BJP has 48 members in the state Assembly and had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recent election.

Prominent amongst those in the contest are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), Randeep Singh Surjewala (Kaithal), Kiran Choudhary (Tosham) and Kuldeep Bishnoi (Adampur) and JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan).

The BJP has fielded three sportspersons — Babita Phogat (Dadri), Yogeshwar Dutt (Baroda in Sonipat) and Sandeep Singh (Pehowa) — besides TikTok star Sonali Phogat (Adampur).

Over 75,000 security personnel were mobilised in Haryana for the polls.

The high-voltage electioneering by the BJP saw participation of a galaxy of leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as it continued to aggressively raise the nationalism plank by focusing on scrapping of Article 370 provisions on special status to Jammu and Kashmir and targeted the opposition on national security and corruption.

The opposition tried to corner the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states on the handling of the economy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the ruling party for the economic slowdown and unemployment and highlighting issues like "failure" of demonetisation and GST rollout.

Polling was also held in the by-election to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.

