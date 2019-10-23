Haryana election result date 2019: EC to count votes on 24 October, decide fate of 1,169 canddates; BJP buoyed by exit poll predictions

Haryana Election Result Date 2019: The results of the Haryana Assembly election are likely to be declared on Thursday (24 October), as the Election Commission is scheduled to take up the counting of votes. On Monday, polling concluded in 90 Assembly constituencies in the state. As many as 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, of various political outfits, are contesting the election.

The prominent figures include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala, and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana's lone woman minister Kavita Jain was among the early voters who cast her vote in Sonipat after voting began at 7 am.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The BJP, led by Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats, while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state. Currently, the BJP has 48 members in the state Assembly.

On polling day, as many as 19,578 polling stations were set, including 13,837 in rural areas, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal had said. Tight security arrangements were made and over 75,000 security personnel were mobilised for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava was quoted by PTI as saying.

Follow LIVE updates on Haryana Assembly election here

Over 1.83 crore voters were eligible to vote that included 85 lakh women, over one lakh service voters, and 252 transgenders.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .