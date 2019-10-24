Haryana Election Result 2019 LIVE Counting and Updates: 'Will hold key to forming new govt,' says JJP; regional party likely to be kingmaker in fight for state

Haryana Election Result 2019 LATEST Counting and Updates: The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), predicted to be the kingmaker in the fight for Haryana as counting of votes will get underway at 8 am on Thursday, said that the party will "hold the key" to forming the new government in Haryana.

On Wednesday, its spokesperson Prateek Som said, "My party has always claimed that we will hold the key to forming the government in Haryana. This time, Haryana has gone for a silent voting. People were not very vocal about their choices. The surveys which have been conducted by various agencies are primarily based on the 2019 Lok Sabha election perception. They have not taken into consideration the actual report from the ground."

"I am claiming today again that tomorrow there will be an astonishing result. JJP will play a significant part in the formation of the Haryana government," he added.

The counting of votes in the Haryana Assembly election will take place at 8 am on Thursday, with the BJP looking to retain power, its hopes buoyed by most exit polls predicting an easy victory.

A counting centre has been set up in each of the 90 Assembly constituencies and there is an additional centre in Gurgaon's Badshahpur segment, which had a larger number of polling booths. “The counting of votes will begin at 8 am,” Haryana's joint chief electoral officer Inder Jeet was quoted as saying by PTI on Wednesday.

The results of the Haryana Assembly election are likely to be declared on Thursday (24 October), as the Election Commission is scheduled to take up the counting of votes. On Monday, polling concluded in 90 Assembly constituencies in the state. As many as 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, of various political outfits, are contesting the election.

The prominent figures include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala, and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana's lone woman minister Kavita Jain was among the early voters who cast her vote in Sonipat after voting began at 7 am.

The BJP, led by Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats, while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state. Currently, the BJP has 48 members in the state Assembly.

On polling day, as many as 19,578 polling stations were set, including 13,837 in rural areas, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal had said. Tight security arrangements were made and over 75,000 security personnel were mobilised for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava was quoted by PTI as saying.

Over 1.83 crore voters were eligible to vote that included 85 lakh women, over one lakh service voters, and 252 transgenders.

