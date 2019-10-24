Haryana Election Result 2019 LIVE Counting and Updates: 'Will hold key to forming new govt,' says JJP; regional party likely to be kingmaker in fight for state

Haryana Election Result 2019 LATEST Counting and Updates: The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), predicted to be the kingmaker in the fight for Haryana as counting of votes will get underway at 8 am on Thursday, said that the party will "hold the key" to forming the new government in Haryana.
On Wednesday, its spokesperson Prateek Som said, "My party has always claimed that we will hold the key to forming the government in Haryana. This time, Haryana has gone for a silent voting. People were not very vocal about their choices. The surveys which have been conducted by various agencies are primarily based on the 2019 Lok Sabha election perception. They have not taken into consideration the actual report from the ground."
"I am claiming today again that tomorrow there will be an astonishing result. JJP will play a significant part in the formation of the Haryana government," he added.
The counting of votes in the Haryana Assembly election will take place at 8 am on Thursday, with the BJP looking to retain power, its hopes buoyed by most exit polls predicting an easy victory.
A counting centre has been set up in each of the 90 Assembly constituencies and there is an additional centre in Gurgaon's Badshahpur segment, which had a larger number of polling booths. “The counting of votes will begin at 8 am,” Haryana's joint chief electoral officer Inder Jeet was quoted as saying by PTI on Wednesday.
The results of the Haryana Assembly election are likely to be declared on Thursday (24 October), as the Election Commission is scheduled to take up the counting of votes. On Monday, polling concluded in 90 Assembly constituencies in the state. As many as 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, of various political outfits, are contesting the election.
The prominent figures include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala, and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana's lone woman minister Kavita Jain was among the early voters who cast her vote in Sonipat after voting began at 7 am.
The BJP, led by Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats, while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state. Currently, the BJP has 48 members in the state Assembly.
On polling day, as many as 19,578 polling stations were set, including 13,837 in rural areas, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal had said. Tight security arrangements were made and over 75,000 security personnel were mobilised for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava was quoted by PTI as saying.
Over 1.83 crore voters were eligible to vote that included 85 lakh women, over one lakh service voters, and 252 transgenders.
Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 07:08:46 IST
Highlights
Booth in Jind district sees 90% turnout during repoll
Repolling was conducted in five booths of five Assembly constituencies each on Haryana on Wednesday. Haryana joint chief electoral officer Inder Jeet said that the polling percentage recorded in booth number 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district was 90.7 percent, 71.5 percent in booth 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district.
Additionally, 71.09 percent voter turnout was recorded in booth number 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency, while 84.19 percent was recorded in booth number 18 of Kosli in district Rewari. Lastly, 75.98 percent was seen in booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district.
Repolling conducted in booths in 5 constituencies yesterday
Brisk voting took place on Wednesday at the five booths where repolling was ordered by the Election Commission with one centre recording a voter turnout of over 90 percent. Some "shortcomings" had been noticed during elections on Monday after which re-polling was ordered in these booths, state's joint chief electoral officer Inder Jeet said.
Reportedly, the re-polling was held between 7 am and 6 pm and was a smooth process.
BJP based Haryana poll campaign on Article 370
Seeking a second consecutive term in Haryana, the BJP made the nullification of Article 370 and the discourse around nationalism, major poll issues during their election campaign in the state. It also told voters that the Khattar government had provided a clean and transparent administration.
The Congress and other Opposition parties targeted the BJP government over unemployment, law and order and the condition of farmers.
BJP aiming to win 75 seats in 90-member Assembly
Led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the ruling BJP had set a target of winning 75 seats in the Haryana Assembly election, where the Congress is struggling to make a comeback. The Aam Aadmi Party, the Loktantra Suraksha Party and Swaraj India also contested the elections, though none of them fought all 90 seats.
Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda in fray
Prominent among those whose fate will be known on Thursday include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.
Haryana ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Captain Abhimanyu, OP Dhankar and Kavita Jain also contested for the BJP. Apart from Hooda, other Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi.
The BJP also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspeople — Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh.
How numbers were stacked in 2014
In the 2014 Assembly election, the had BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The INLD had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five Independents.
Later, two INLD legislators died and barring Abhay Singh Chautala, most other INLD MLAs and prominent leaders switched to the BJP, Congress, or JJP. The BJP won the Jind bypoll this year, taking its strength to 48 in the 90-member House.
Jannayak Janta Party could play kingmaker in fight for Haryana
While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.
The JJP came into existence after a split last year in the Indian National Lok Dal. Most exit polls predict that the INLD, founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, will be decimated.
Three-tier security in place for counting day
As the Haryana election commission gears up for counting of votes cast in the Assembly election, the state police said that a three-tier security system has been arranged around 'strong rooms' for Thursday. Personnel from the state police and paramilitary forces are guarding the strongrooms round the clock, Haryana's joint chief electoral officer Inder Jeet said.
Central police forces personnel are deployed near the strongrooms in the first layer, Haryana Armed Police personnel are posted in the second layer and district police personnel man the outer layer.
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes in the Haryana Assembly election will take place at 8 am on Thursday, with the BJP looking to retain power, its hopes buoyed by most exit polls predicting an easy victory.
A counting centre has been set up in each of the 90 Assembly constituencies and there is an additional centre in Gurgaon's Badshahpur segment, which had a larger number of polling booths. “The counting of votes will begin at 8 am,” Haryana's joint chief electoral officer Inder Jeet was quoted as saying by PTI on Wednesday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
