Haryana Election 2019 Voting Updates: 62.64% turnout recorded at close of polling; Narnaund sees highest figure at 73.57%

Haryana Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Polling has ended in Haryana, and the state has recorded a turnout of 62.64 percent.

At 5 p.m, Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 51.93 percent.

In Haryana, the highest turnout at 4 p.m (63.75 percent) was recorded at Narnaund constituency in Hisar constituency. The lowest turnout was recorded in Panipat City (35 percent)

While the average of polls for Assembly seats taking place on Monday (288 seats in Maharashtra, 90 in Haryana and 51 seats in bypolls across 18 states) stood at 31.79 percent at 2 pm, Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 37.12 percent.

Bawani Khera (SC) had recorded the highest turnout at 56 percent, while Badkhal had the lowest at 17.23 percent. Karnal seat had only recorded a mere 30.50 percent till 2 pm.

With an overall voter turnout across the 90 constituencies in Haryana recorded at 35.40 percent, Badhkal constituency performed poorly till 1 pm , receiving 17.23 percent turnout.

Opposite to Haryana's improving sex ratio, the female representation in politics seems to be decreasing. From 2014, where the top prominent political parties had fielded 164 women candidates, In 2019, the number has reduced to 64.

Till 11 am on Monday, the voter turnout was recorded at 23.12 percent, with Bawani Khera (SC) seat witnessing the highest number of voters at 40 percent. Kalka seat received the lowest turnout till now at 11.20 percent.

Constituency Voter turnout Kalka 11.20% Panchkula 19.20% Naraingarh 24% Ambala Cantt. 15.82% Ambala City 18.90% Mulana (SC) 24.10% Sadhaura (SC) 26% Jagadhri 22.50% Yamunanagar 22.45% Radaur 21.22% Ladwa 17% Shahbad (SC) 20% Thanesar 27.64% Pehowa 20% Guhla (SC) 30.67% Kalayat 21.70% Kaithal 31.88% Pundri 23% Nilokheri (SC) 16.80% Indri 23.50% Karnal 16.10% Gharaunda 22% Assandh 21% Panipat Rural 21.40% Panipat City 17% Israna (SC) 23.65% Samalkha 21% Ganaur 19.76% Rai 18% Kharkhauda (SC) 22% Sonipat 21.45% Gohana 25.50% Baroda 23% Julana 31% Safidon 25.50% Jind 20.60% Uchana kalan 20.60% Narwana (SC) 25.30% Tohana 30.50% Fatehabad 27.30% Ratia (SC) 23.46% Kalawali (SC) 22.50% Dabwali 29.20% Rania 28% Sirsa 27% Ellenabad 31% Adampur 25.37% Uklana (SC) 27.84% Narnaund 32% Hansi 26.06% Barwala 28.91% Hisar 19.10% Nalwa 26.73% Loharu 38% Badhra 25.50% Dadri 16% Bhiwani 33% Tosham 36% Bawani Khera (SC) 40% Meham 26.20% Garhi Sampla-Kiloi 25.40% Rohtak 22% Kalanaur (SC) 22% Bahadurgarh 33% Badli 24% Jhajjar (SC) 21% Beri 15% Ateli 22.30% Mahendragarh 19.60% Narnaul 19.80% Nangal chaudhry 32.80% Bawal (SC) 19.71% Kosli 21.80% Rewari 30.25% Pataudi (SC) 14% Badshahpur 15% Gurgaon 14.30% Sohna 20.50% Nuh 23% Ferozepur Jhirka 26% Punahana 25% Hathin 31.30% Hodal (SC) 26.55% Palwal 30.05% Prithla 21.95% Faridabad NIT 22.50% Badkhal 11.23% Ballabhgarh 18.90% Faridabad 12.26% Tigaon 15.60%

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal to cast his vote on Monday. He then rode a bicycle to reach the polling booth.

"First vote, then eat. I am going to cast my vote," the chief minister tweeted, sharing pictures on his Twitter handle," adding "I humbly request all citizens of the state that you too must exercise the franchise by visiting your polling station. Your one vote is crucial to form a strong government."

The BJP believes that Khattar, a surprise pick for the chief ministerial post in 2014, enjoyed a clean image after running an "untainted" government without any allegation of corruption. This year too he has been chosen for the top post.

Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt contested the Haryana Assembly election on a BJP ticket. The saffron party fielded him from Baroda seat. Dutt is contesting against Congress candidate Krishan Hooda.

As voting was underway across all 90 constituencies of Haryana, an EVM machine at booth number 286 in Gurugram's Badshahpur stopped working hence, polling was stopped in this seat.

In a snub to the Opposition, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are "not factors" in the electoral battle at all, but the contest is actually between Congress and the BJP. Hooda exuded confidence in the grand old party receiving majority.

In light of Assembly election taking place in Haryana and Maharashtra, along with bypolls held across 18 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters, including the youngsters to turnout in record numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy.

Voting has started across all ninety constituencies in Haryana, where 1.83 crore voters, including 83 lakh women, will exercise their franchise their. The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on 24 October.



Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on 21 October, 2019 (Monday). Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on 2 November.

The issue of notification deadline for Haryana was 27 September, while the last date of filing nomination was 4 October and the last date to withdraw nomination was 7 October, the chief election commissioner Sunil Arora had announced.

According to the Election Commission, there are 1,82,98,714 voters in Haryana, of which 1,81,91,228 are general electors and 1,07,486 are service voters. A total of 19,425 polling booths will be set up for people to cast their votes in Haryana. Reportedly, there has been an increase of 19.58 percent in number of polling stations in the state. The number stoof at 16,244 in 2014.

In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar's government kicked off its poll campaign for the Assembly elections on 18 August. The Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are the major opposition parties in the state. Former Union minister Kuamri Selja was named the Congress state unit head in Haryana earlier in September. The Congress’s main poll planks in the 2019 Haryana elections will lack of employment, economic slowdown and non-performance of the state government, said Selja.

The Haryana Assembly has 90 seats, of which BJP won 47 in 2014, and for the first time formed government on its own since Haryana was carved out of Punjab on 1 November, 1966. While the Congress has 15 seats in the Haryana Assembly, the INLD got 19, BSP one, SAD one, HJC two and five Independent candidates.

The commission also reiterated that while some EVMs fail to function due to "mechanical, structural or physical defect" including faulty switches, broken button, faulty connection, these never record a "wrong vote". The polling stations where the count is taken up are selected by a draw of lots after the election and before counting.

