Haryana Election 2019 Voting Updates: 62.64% turnout recorded at close of polling; Narnaund sees highest figure at 73.57%

Haryana Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Polling has ended in Haryana, and the state has recorded a turnout of 62.64 percent.
At 5 p.m, Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 51.93 percent.
In Haryana, the highest turnout at 4 p.m (63.75 percent) was recorded at Narnaund constituency in Hisar constituency. The lowest turnout was recorded in Panipat City (35 percent)
While the average of polls for Assembly seats taking place on Monday (288 seats in Maharashtra, 90 in Haryana and 51 seats in bypolls across 18 states) stood at 31.79 percent at 2 pm, Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 37.12 percent.
Bawani Khera (SC) had recorded the highest turnout at 56 percent, while Badkhal had the lowest at 17.23 percent. Karnal seat had only recorded a mere 30.50 percent till 2 pm.
With an overall voter turnout across the 90 constituencies in Haryana recorded at 35.40 percent, Badhkal constituency performed poorly till 1 pm , receiving 17.23 percent turnout.
Opposite to Haryana's improving sex ratio, the female representation in politics seems to be decreasing. From 2014, where the top prominent political parties had fielded 164 women candidates, In 2019, the number has reduced to 64.
Till 11 am on Monday, the voter turnout was recorded at 23.12 percent, with Bawani Khera (SC) seat witnessing the highest number of voters at 40 percent. Kalka seat received the lowest turnout till now at 11.20 percent.
|Constituency
|Voter turnout
|Kalka
|11.20%
|Panchkula
|19.20%
|Naraingarh
|24%
|Ambala Cantt.
|15.82%
|Ambala City
|18.90%
|Mulana (SC)
|24.10%
|Sadhaura (SC)
|26%
|Jagadhri
|22.50%
|Yamunanagar
|22.45%
|Radaur
|21.22%
|Ladwa
|17%
|Shahbad (SC)
|20%
|Thanesar
|27.64%
|Pehowa
|20%
|Guhla (SC)
|30.67%
|Kalayat
|21.70%
|Kaithal
|31.88%
|Pundri
|23%
|Nilokheri (SC)
|16.80%
|Indri
|23.50%
|Karnal
|16.10%
|Gharaunda
|22%
|Assandh
|21%
|Panipat Rural
|21.40%
|Panipat City
|17%
|Israna (SC)
|23.65%
|Samalkha
|21%
|Ganaur
|19.76%
|Rai
|18%
|Kharkhauda (SC)
|22%
|Sonipat
|21.45%
|Gohana
|25.50%
|Baroda
|23%
|Julana
|31%
|Safidon
|25.50%
|Jind
|20.60%
|Uchana kalan
|20.60%
|Narwana (SC)
|25.30%
|Tohana
|30.50%
|Fatehabad
|27.30%
|Ratia (SC)
|23.46%
|Kalawali (SC)
|22.50%
|Dabwali
|29.20%
|Rania
|28%
|Sirsa
|27%
|Ellenabad
|31%
|Adampur
|25.37%
|Uklana (SC)
|27.84%
|Narnaund
|32%
|Hansi
|26.06%
|Barwala
|28.91%
|Hisar
|19.10%
|Nalwa
|26.73%
|Loharu
|38%
|Badhra
|25.50%
|Dadri
|16%
|Bhiwani
|33%
|Tosham
|36%
|Bawani Khera (SC)
|40%
|Meham
|26.20%
|Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
|25.40%
|Rohtak
|22%
|Kalanaur (SC)
|22%
|Bahadurgarh
|33%
|Badli
|24%
|Jhajjar (SC)
|21%
|Beri
|15%
|Ateli
|22.30%
|Mahendragarh
|19.60%
|Narnaul
|19.80%
|Nangal chaudhry
|32.80%
|Bawal (SC)
|19.71%
|Kosli
|21.80%
|Rewari
|30.25%
|Pataudi (SC)
|14%
|Badshahpur
|15%
|Gurgaon
|14.30%
|Sohna
|20.50%
|Nuh
|23%
|Ferozepur Jhirka
|26%
|Punahana
|25%
|Hathin
|31.30%
|Hodal (SC)
|26.55%
|Palwal
|30.05%
|Prithla
|21.95%
|Faridabad NIT
|22.50%
|Badkhal
|11.23%
|Ballabhgarh
|18.90%
|Faridabad
|12.26%
|Tigaon
|15.60%
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal to cast his vote on Monday. He then rode a bicycle to reach the polling booth.
"First vote, then eat. I am going to cast my vote," the chief minister tweeted, sharing pictures on his Twitter handle," adding "I humbly request all citizens of the state that you too must exercise the franchise by visiting your polling station. Your one vote is crucial to form a strong government."
The BJP believes that Khattar, a surprise pick for the chief ministerial post in 2014, enjoyed a clean image after running an "untainted" government without any allegation of corruption. This year too he has been chosen for the top post.
Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt contested the Haryana Assembly election on a BJP ticket. The saffron party fielded him from Baroda seat. Dutt is contesting against Congress candidate Krishan Hooda.
As voting was underway across all 90 constituencies of Haryana, an EVM machine at booth number 286 in Gurugram's Badshahpur stopped working hence, polling was stopped in this seat.
In a snub to the Opposition, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are "not factors" in the electoral battle at all, but the contest is actually between Congress and the BJP. Hooda exuded confidence in the grand old party receiving majority.
In light of Assembly election taking place in Haryana and Maharashtra, along with bypolls held across 18 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters, including the youngsters to turnout in record numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy.
Voting has started across all ninety constituencies in Haryana, where 1.83 crore voters, including 83 lakh women, will exercise their franchise their. The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on 24 October.
Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on 21 October, 2019 (Monday). Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on 2 November.
The issue of notification deadline for Haryana was 27 September, while the last date of filing nomination was 4 October and the last date to withdraw nomination was 7 October, the chief election commissioner Sunil Arora had announced.
According to the Election Commission, there are 1,82,98,714 voters in Haryana, of which 1,81,91,228 are general electors and 1,07,486 are service voters. A total of 19,425 polling booths will be set up for people to cast their votes in Haryana. Reportedly, there has been an increase of 19.58 percent in number of polling stations in the state. The number stoof at 16,244 in 2014.
In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar's government kicked off its poll campaign for the Assembly elections on 18 August. The Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are the major opposition parties in the state. Former Union minister Kuamri Selja was named the Congress state unit head in Haryana earlier in September. The Congress’s main poll planks in the 2019 Haryana elections will lack of employment, economic slowdown and non-performance of the state government, said Selja.
The Haryana Assembly has 90 seats, of which BJP won 47 in 2014, and for the first time formed government on its own since Haryana was carved out of Punjab on 1 November, 1966. While the Congress has 15 seats in the Haryana Assembly, the INLD got 19, BSP one, SAD one, HJC two and five Independent candidates.
The commission also reiterated that while some EVMs fail to function due to "mechanical, structural or physical defect" including faulty switches, broken button, faulty connection, these never record a "wrong vote". The polling stations where the count is taken up are selected by a draw of lots after the election and before counting.
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 19:18:02 IST
Highlights
Haryana records 62 percent turnout at close of polling for Assembly elections
Dushyant Chautala alleges 'bogus voting' at Uchana Kalan villlage
Julana, Naraingarh constituencies record high turnout
Haryana records 51.93% turnout till 5 pm
Narnaund continues to have the highest turnout at 63.75 percent
Constituency-wise voter turnout till 4 pm
Till 4 pm, Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 50.83 percent.
Haryana records 50.59 percent turnout till 3.30 pm
The latest turnout figures are out. At 3.30 pm, Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 50.59 percent.
One woman injured as two groups clash, pelt stones outside polling booth in Nuh
A woman was injured as clash took place between two groups outside a polling booth in Malaaka village in Nuh district in Haryana's Mewat region on Monday, a senior police official said.
A senior police official said that some argument broke out between a present Sarpanch and former Sarpanch after which some of their supporters accompanying them clashed.
Stones were also hurled during which one woman was injured, Nuh's Superintendent of Police, Sangeeta Kalia said over phone.
"However, the polling process was not hampered and the situation was peaceful now," the SP said.
The village where clash took place falls in Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency in Nuh, she said, adding some old enmity between the two groups was stated to be the reason behind the clash.
"We have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. Further investigations were on," said Kalia, who visited the incident spot.
"I talked to the people there and tried to assure them that we are there to ensure smooth conduct of polling," she said.
There were also reports of a firing incident and minor fights taking place at a few places in Nuh district, but Kalia said these were not related to poll and police was trying to gather details about such incidents.
Polling began at 7 AM in all the 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana and will end at 6 pm.
PTI
6 injured in clash between BJP and Congress workers in Mewat
Six injured in a violent clash between BJP and Congress workers in Nuh, Mewat, India Today reported. They pelted stones at each other. Situation is under control now.
Clash between BJP and Congress break out in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh
A scuffle between BJP and Congress party workers broke out in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district. Congress workers blame BJP' s candidate Naresh Kaushik for instigating the incident.
One resident of Bahadurgarh named Vikas Gupta alleged proxy voting. He took his grievance to Twitter claiming someone voted under his mother’s name at the booth.
Inputs by Rahul Satija
Overall voter turnout across 90 constituencies at 37.12 percent till 2pm
While the average of polls for Assembly seats taking place on Monday (288 seats in Maharashtra, 90 in Haryana and 51 seats in bypolls across 18 states) stood at 31.79 percent at 2 pm, Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 37.12 percent.
Bawani Khera (SC) had recorded the highest turnout at 56 percent, while Badkhal had the lowest at 17.23 percent. Karnal seat had only recorded a mere 30.50 percent till 2 pm.
Input by Manoj Thakur
10% of Haryana contenders have criminal records; combined assets of three richest candidates amounts to more than 600 cr
The top three richest candidates of the Haryana Assembly election have assets worth more than 600 crores. Topping the list is Rohtas Singh from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with total assets worth Rs 325 crores, BJP's Captain Abhimanyu with Rs 170 crore and Congress’ Sukhbir Kataria with Rs 106 crore, as per the affidavits submitted by them to the Election Commission.
Contesting from Gurugram, Kataria also has 44 cases registered against him. Further, a study by Association of Democratic Reforms, which examined the affidavits of the candidates revealed that at least 10 percent of the total 1,169 candidates have criminal cases registered against them.
Input by Rahul Satija
Ashok Tanwar, former chief of state Congress unit, cast his vote for Sirsa Assembly seat
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Monday cast his vote for Sirsa constituency. He resigned recently after he was reportedly unhappy with the grand old party's ticket distribution in Haryana and accused it of disregarding interests of grassroot workers who have worked tirelessly in the last five elections.
Tanwar even staged a protest outside Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence alleging that tickets were being distributed on whims and fancies and were being "sold".
Read more here
Photo by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
EC issues notice to BJP candidate over 'EVM for BJP' comment
Haryana chief electoral officer,Anurag Agarwal took stock of the situation of BJP candidate Bakshish Singh's comment regarding EVMs and said that a show-cause notice had been issued to him.
Singh allegedly said that "every vote on the EVM is for BJP". Agarwal, saying that he had been notified regarding the comment, added that Singh claimed that the video had been edited. "Matter is being investigated," Agarwal said.
Video: Supporters of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda dance in Sanghi village
The supporters of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former chief minister and Congress leader, could be seen dancing in Rohtak's Sanghi village, where he is expected to arrive shortly.
Even though the Opposition, including Congress, tried to corner the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the states on the handling of the economy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi putting the onus for the economic slowdown and unemployment, the Opposition's campaign was lacklusture as both the Congress and the NCP were plagued by infighting and desertions in the run-up to the polls.
Congress already lost poll battle: Manohar Lal Khattar
After casting his vote in Karnal constituency, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, taking a swipe at the Opposition said that Congress have already lost the electoral battle and their "tall" claims have fallen flat.
"Voting is underway peacefully across the state. Opposition parties including Congress have already lost and have left the battleground, their tall claims have no value," said Khattar.
Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda casts vote for Garhi Sampla Kiloi seat
Congress candidate and state Assembly’s Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda cast his vote for the Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency. Earlier in the day, as voting began for 90 constituencies, Hooda said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not a competition.
"JJP and INLD are not factors in the Haryana assembly election. The contest is only between the Congress and the BJP," Mr Hooda told ANI.
The Congress leader also expressed confidence and said his party "will win the ongoing polls as the BJP did not deliver on their promises".
BJP's Captain Abhimanyu casts his vote from Narnaund seat
BJP candidate and state finance minister Captain Abhimanyu cast his vote for the Narnaund Assembly seat. Jassi Petwar of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Baljeet Sihag of the Congress are also vying for the seat.
Picture by Sat Singh/101Reporters
Haryana records 7.44 percent voter turnout till 9 am
Polling In Haryana's 90 assembly constituencies began at 7 am on Monday and during first two hours, the poll percentage in the state was 7.44 percent. According to officials, voting will continue till 6 pm.
Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat casts vote from Adampur on BJP ticket
BJP candidate and Tik Tok celebrity Sonali Singh Phogat cast her vote at booth number 1 in Jat College, Hisar on Monday. Phogat is contesting against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi in his family bastion Adampur.
Picture by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
In a letter, INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala urges residents of Karnal to vote for Congress
A day before the election, former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala addressed a letter to the residents of Karnal on social media, asking them to vote for Congress.
At an earlier rally, Chaulata had announced that the party will have at least 33 percent women candidates.
Photo by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt exercises franchise from Baroda
Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt contested the Haryana Assembly election on a BJP ticket. The saffron party fielded him from Baroda seat. Dutt is contesting against Congress candidate Krishan Hooda.
Babita Phogat casts her vote from Dadri seat
Wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, along with their family cast their vote at a polling booth in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri constituency. Babita is contesting on BJP ticket from Dadri against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan and JJP candidate Satpal Sangwan.
Randeep Surjewala casts vote from Kaithal seat
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday cast his vote from Kaithal constituency. Enthused with massive public gathering on the last day of campaigning, Surjewala had said that huge public support reflect people's overwhelming mood to give mandate in favour of Congress party in the state with clear majority.
He also announced that the senior citizens of Haryana will be given an old age pension of Rs 5,100 per month. Electricity bills up to 300 units will be waived off.
Picture by Sat Singh/101Reporters
Polling in Badshahpur on hold after EVM glitch at polling booth
As voting was underway across all 90 constituencies of Haryana, an EVM machine at booth number 286 in Gurugram's Badshahpur stopped working hence, polling was stopped in this seat.
With the largest elector in Haryana, Badshahpur's total population is 30.23 percent rural and 69.77 percent urban.
In pictures: Peaceful voting underway in Rohtak
Gurugram, a 100 percent urban Assembly seat, will be played by caste in today's polls
Almost 100 percent of the urban population of Gurugram, seems to be rooted with old burning “caste politics”. BJP's Sudhir Singla, Congress's Sukbhir Kataria and Independent candidate Mohit Grover are targeting the Baniya, Jat, and the dominant Punjabi community with 70,000 voters respectively.
Notorious gangsters like Binder Gujjar, out on bail and sharing the stage with Grover, makes the urban tag associated with Gurugram seems hazy. This kind of divisional targeting with caste, can play a crucial role in the way Gurugram votes.
Inputs from Rahul Satija
Contest only between Congress and BJP, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
In a snub to the Opposition, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are "not factors" in the electoral battle at all, but the contest is actually between Congress and the BJP. Hooda exuded confidence in the grand old party receiving majority.
Wrestler Babita Phogat, among three sportspersons, fielded by BJP
The BJP's candidates list included the names of noted sports personalities – wrestler Babita Phogat, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt – who are contesting from Dadri, Pehowa and Baroda respectively.
This year, of the total 38 sitting MLAs, seven were denied tickets.
Enrich festival of democracy: Narendra Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise
In light of Assembly election taking place in Haryana and Maharashtra, along with bypolls held across 18 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters, including the youngsters to turnout in record numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy.
Key candidates to fight electoral battle In Haryana include CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Of the 1,169 contenders, some of the prominent faces are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who will be contesting from Karnal, former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Singh Surjewala from Kaithal, Kiran Choudhary from Tosham and Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur.
Polling for all 90 seats in Haryana begins
Voting has started across all ninety constituencies in Haryana, where 1.83 crore voters, including 83 lakh women, will exercise their franchise their. The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on 24 October.
BJP eyeing victory in 75 of 90 Assembly seats
The BJP is in power in Haryana with a comfortable majority and is predicting an easy win in at least three-fourth seats in the state. The party is facing a problem of rebels on some seats and is keen that there is no division of votes to achieve its goal of winning 75 seats in the 90-member assembly.
Both BJP and Congress field 90 candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded ninety candidates for the Assembly polls. Eighty seven from the BSP are in the poll arena, four from the CPI, seven from the CPM, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), 375 Independent and 434 other candidates are in the fray.
Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda to represent Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat
Bhupinder Hooda, former chief minister, will fight the polls from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, while the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from Kaithal Assembly seat.
This year, the Congress fielded all its sitting MLAs except one. Of the 17 sitting MLAs in the Assembly, the party barred Renuka Vishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency.
BJP hopes to retain power in Haryana with bigger mandate
With the Opposition weakened by desertion among its ranks and shrinking support base, the BJP is confident to retain power in the state with a bigger mandate. Riding on 'Modi wave', the party had stormed to power for the first time in 2014, winning 47 seats. Prior to this, it had been part of non-Congress governments as a junior partner and was never became a principle force.
Voting to start in 90-member Haryana Assembly at 7 am
Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on 21 October, 2019 (Monday). Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on 2 November.
18:41 (IST)
Constituency-wise voter turnout at 6.30 pm
At the close of polling, Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 62.64 percent.
18:35 (IST)
Haryana records 62 percent turnout at close of polling for Assembly elections
18:27 (IST)
Dushyant Chautala alleges 'bogus voting' at Uchana Kalan villlage
17:44 (IST)
Constituency-wise voter turnout till 5 pm
Till 5 pm, Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 51.93 percent.
17:32 (IST)
Julana, Naraingarh constituencies record high turnout
17:11 (IST)
Haryana records 51.93% turnout till 5 pm
Narnaund continues to have the highest turnout at 63.75 percent
17:04 (IST)
Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda among prominent candidates
16:37 (IST)
Narnaund records highest voter turnout, Panipat City seeks lowest turnout
In Haryana, the highest turnout at 4 p.m (63.75 percent) was recorded at Narnaund constituency in Hisar constituency. The lowest turnout was recorded in Panipat City (35 percent)
16:25 (IST)
Constituency-wise voter turnout till 4 pm
Till 4 pm, Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 50.83 percent.
16:15 (IST)
Haryana records 50.59 percent turnout till 3.30 pm
The latest turnout figures are out. At 3.30 pm, Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 50.59 percent.
16:01 (IST)
One woman injured as two groups clash, pelt stones outside polling booth in Nuh
A woman was injured as clash took place between two groups outside a polling booth in Malaaka village in Nuh district in Haryana's Mewat region on Monday, a senior police official said.
A senior police official said that some argument broke out between a present Sarpanch and former Sarpanch after which some of their supporters accompanying them clashed.
Stones were also hurled during which one woman was injured, Nuh's Superintendent of Police, Sangeeta Kalia said over phone.
"However, the polling process was not hampered and the situation was peaceful now," the SP said.
The village where clash took place falls in Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency in Nuh, she said, adding some old enmity between the two groups was stated to be the reason behind the clash.
"We have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. Further investigations were on," said Kalia, who visited the incident spot.
"I talked to the people there and tried to assure them that we are there to ensure smooth conduct of polling," she said.
There were also reports of a firing incident and minor fights taking place at a few places in Nuh district, but Kalia said these were not related to poll and police was trying to gather details about such incidents.
Polling began at 7 AM in all the 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana and will end at 6 pm.
PTI
15:57 (IST)
6 injured in clash between BJP and Congress workers in Mewat
Six injured in a violent clash between BJP and Congress workers in Nuh, Mewat, India Today reported. They pelted stones at each other. Situation is under control now.
15:53 (IST)
BJP to retain seats in both Maharashtra and Haryana: Dharmendra Pradhan
Expressing confidence that BJP will retain power in both Maharashtra and Haryana, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said people will continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his philosophy and his policies.
"BJP is going to form govt in both the states, Haryana & Maharashtra. We are confident that people will continue to support Prime Minister Modi, his philosophy & his policies," said Pradhan.
15:39 (IST)
Clash between BJP and Congress break out in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh
A scuffle between BJP and Congress party workers broke out in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district. Congress workers blame BJP' s candidate Naresh Kaushik for instigating the incident.
One resident of Bahadurgarh named Vikas Gupta alleged proxy voting. He took his grievance to Twitter claiming someone voted under his mother’s name at the booth.
Inputs by Rahul Satija
15:26 (IST)
Overall voter turnout across 90 constituencies at 37.12 percent till 2pm
While the average of polls for Assembly seats taking place on Monday (288 seats in Maharashtra, 90 in Haryana and 51 seats in bypolls across 18 states) stood at 31.79 percent at 2 pm, Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 37.12 percent.
Bawani Khera (SC) had recorded the highest turnout at 56 percent, while Badkhal had the lowest at 17.23 percent. Karnal seat had only recorded a mere 30.50 percent till 2 pm.
Input by Manoj Thakur
14:56 (IST)
10% of Haryana contenders have criminal records; combined assets of three richest candidates amounts to more than 600 cr
The top three richest candidates of the Haryana Assembly election have assets worth more than 600 crores. Topping the list is Rohtas Singh from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with total assets worth Rs 325 crores, BJP's Captain Abhimanyu with Rs 170 crore and Congress’ Sukhbir Kataria with Rs 106 crore, as per the affidavits submitted by them to the Election Commission.
Contesting from Gurugram, Kataria also has 44 cases registered against him. Further, a study by Association of Democratic Reforms, which examined the affidavits of the candidates revealed that at least 10 percent of the total 1,169 candidates have criminal cases registered against them.
Input by Rahul Satija
14:29 (IST)
Ashok Tanwar, former chief of state Congress unit, cast his vote for Sirsa Assembly seat
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Monday cast his vote for Sirsa constituency. He resigned recently after he was reportedly unhappy with the grand old party's ticket distribution in Haryana and accused it of disregarding interests of grassroot workers who have worked tirelessly in the last five elections.
Tanwar even staged a protest outside Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence alleging that tickets were being distributed on whims and fancies and were being "sold".
Read more here
Photo by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
13:56 (IST)
Constituency-wise voter turnout till 1 pm
With an overall voter turnout across the 90 constituencies in Haryana recorded at 35.40 percent, here is the constituency-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 1 pm:
13:54 (IST)
EC issues notice to BJP candidate over 'EVM for BJP' comment
Haryana chief electoral officer,Anurag Agarwal took stock of the situation of BJP candidate Bakshish Singh's comment regarding EVMs and said that a show-cause notice had been issued to him.
Singh allegedly said that "every vote on the EVM is for BJP". Agarwal, saying that he had been notified regarding the comment, added that Singh claimed that the video had been edited. "Matter is being investigated," Agarwal said.
13:35 (IST)
Constituency-wise voter turnout till 12 pm
With an overall voter turnout across the 90 constituencies in Haryana recorded at 23.82 percent, here is the constituency-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 12 pm.
13:00 (IST)
From 116 women candidates to 64, Haryana see a huge decline in female representation
Opposite to Haryana's improving sex ratio, the female representation in politics seems to be decreasing. From 2014, where the top prominent political parties had fielded 164 women candidates, In 2019, the number has reduced to 64.
In 2014, the highest number of women MLAs were recorded at 13. Gurugram, which is considered as an urban, millennial city has just one female candidate out of the total 16, which means only one woman is representing the 1,71,907 female electors.
inputs from Rahul Satija
12:47 (IST)
Video: Supporters of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda dance in Sanghi village
The supporters of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former chief minister and Congress leader, could be seen dancing in Rohtak's Sanghi village, where he is expected to arrive shortly.
Even though the Opposition, including Congress, tried to corner the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the states on the handling of the economy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi putting the onus for the economic slowdown and unemployment, the Opposition's campaign was lacklusture as both the Congress and the NCP were plagued by infighting and desertions in the run-up to the polls.
12:37 (IST)
Congress already lost poll battle: Manohar Lal Khattar
After casting his vote in Karnal constituency, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, taking a swipe at the Opposition said that Congress have already lost the electoral battle and their "tall" claims have fallen flat.
"Voting is underway peacefully across the state. Opposition parties including Congress have already lost and have left the battleground, their tall claims have no value," said Khattar.
12:28 (IST)
Voter turnout in 90-member Assembly till 11 am:
Till 11 am on Monday, the voter turnout was recorded at 23.12 percent, with Bawani Khera (SC) seat witnessing the highest number of voters at 40 percent. Kalka seat received the lowest turnout till now at 11.20 percent.
12:13 (IST)
Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda casts vote for Garhi Sampla Kiloi seat
Congress candidate and state Assembly’s Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda cast his vote for the Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency. Earlier in the day, as voting began for 90 constituencies, Hooda said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not a competition.
"JJP and INLD are not factors in the Haryana assembly election. The contest is only between the Congress and the BJP," Mr Hooda told ANI.
The Congress leader also expressed confidence and said his party "will win the ongoing polls as the BJP did not deliver on their promises".
12:05 (IST)
Voter turnout in all ninety Assembly seats till 10 am:
11:09 (IST)
Manohar Lal Khattar rides bicycle to polling booth in Karnal, urges voters to exercise franchise
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal to cast his vote on Monday. He then rode a bicycle to reach the polling booth.
"First vote, then eat. I am going to cast my vote," the chief minister tweeted, sharing pictures on his Twitter handle," adding "I humbly request all citizens of the state that you too must exercise the franchise by visiting your polling station. Your one vote is crucial to form a strong government."
The BJP believes that Khattar, a surprise pick for the chief ministerial post in 2014, enjoyed a clean image after running an "untainted" government without any allegation of corruption. This year too he has been chosen for the top post.
10:54 (IST)
BJP's OP Dhankar cast vote from Badli seat
Haryana cabinet minister OP Dhankar, who has independent charge of five departments in the Haryana government cast his vote at Dakla village under Badli Assembly constituency. He is up against Congress’ Kuldeep Vats and Mahabir Gulia from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
Input and picture by Sat Singh
10:35 (IST)
BJP's Captain Abhimanyu casts his vote from Narnaund seat
BJP candidate and state finance minister Captain Abhimanyu cast his vote for the Narnaund Assembly seat. Jassi Petwar of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Baljeet Sihag of the Congress are also vying for the seat.
Picture by Sat Singh/101Reporters
10:24 (IST)
Haryana records 7.44 percent voter turnout till 9 am
Polling In Haryana's 90 assembly constituencies began at 7 am on Monday and during first two hours, the poll percentage in the state was 7.44 percent. According to officials, voting will continue till 6 pm.
10:05 (IST)
Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat casts vote from Adampur on BJP ticket
BJP candidate and Tik Tok celebrity Sonali Singh Phogat cast her vote at booth number 1 in Jat College, Hisar on Monday. Phogat is contesting against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi in his family bastion Adampur.
Picture by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
09:52 (IST)
In a letter, INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala urges residents of Karnal to vote for Congress
A day before the election, former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala addressed a letter to the residents of Karnal on social media, asking them to vote for Congress.
At an earlier rally, Chaulata had announced that the party will have at least 33 percent women candidates.
Photo by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
09:37 (IST)
BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt exercises franchise from Baroda
Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt contested the Haryana Assembly election on a BJP ticket. The saffron party fielded him from Baroda seat. Dutt is contesting against Congress candidate Krishan Hooda.
09:32 (IST)
Babita Phogat casts her vote from Dadri seat
Wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, along with their family cast their vote at a polling booth in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri constituency. Babita is contesting on BJP ticket from Dadri against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan and JJP candidate Satpal Sangwan.
09:26 (IST)
Randeep Surjewala casts vote from Kaithal seat
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday cast his vote from Kaithal constituency. Enthused with massive public gathering on the last day of campaigning, Surjewala had said that huge public support reflect people's overwhelming mood to give mandate in favour of Congress party in the state with clear majority.
He also announced that the senior citizens of Haryana will be given an old age pension of Rs 5,100 per month. Electricity bills up to 300 units will be waived off.
Picture by Sat Singh/101Reporters
08:48 (IST)
Polling in Badshahpur on hold after EVM glitch at polling booth
As voting was underway across all 90 constituencies of Haryana, an EVM machine at booth number 286 in Gurugram's Badshahpur stopped working hence, polling was stopped in this seat.
With the largest elector in Haryana, Badshahpur's total population is 30.23 percent rural and 69.77 percent urban.
08:33 (IST)
Dushyant Chautala, Naina and Meghna Chautala on the way to cast their vote in Haryana's Sirsa
Dushyant Chautala is contesting on a JJP ticket from the Uchana Kalan constituency. The Dushyant-led JJP, a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is also hoping for an improvement in its prospects following the Lok Sabha debacle. The party had emerged on the scene following a feud in the Chautala clan in December, 2018.
Photo by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
08:22 (IST)
In pictures: Peaceful voting underway in Rohtak
08:16 (IST)
Gurugram, a 100 percent urban Assembly seat, will be played by caste in today's polls
Almost 100 percent of the urban population of Gurugram, seems to be rooted with old burning “caste politics”. BJP's Sudhir Singla, Congress's Sukbhir Kataria and Independent candidate Mohit Grover are targeting the Baniya, Jat, and the dominant Punjabi community with 70,000 voters respectively.
Notorious gangsters like Binder Gujjar, out on bail and sharing the stage with Grover, makes the urban tag associated with Gurugram seems hazy. This kind of divisional targeting with caste, can play a crucial role in the way Gurugram votes.
Inputs from Rahul Satija
07:57 (IST)
Contest only between Congress and BJP, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
In a snub to the Opposition, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are "not factors" in the electoral battle at all, but the contest is actually between Congress and the BJP. Hooda exuded confidence in the grand old party receiving majority.
07:40 (IST)
Wrestler Babita Phogat, among three sportspersons, fielded by BJP
The BJP's candidates list included the names of noted sports personalities – wrestler Babita Phogat, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt – who are contesting from Dadri, Pehowa and Baroda respectively.
This year, of the total 38 sitting MLAs, seven were denied tickets.
07:27 (IST)
Enrich festival of democracy: Narendra Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise
In light of Assembly election taking place in Haryana and Maharashtra, along with bypolls held across 18 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters, including the youngsters to turnout in record numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy.
07:25 (IST)
Key candidates to fight electoral battle In Haryana include CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Of the 1,169 contenders, some of the prominent faces are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who will be contesting from Karnal, former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Singh Surjewala from Kaithal, Kiran Choudhary from Tosham and Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur.
07:13 (IST)
Polling for all 90 seats in Haryana begins
Voting has started across all ninety constituencies in Haryana, where 1.83 crore voters, including 83 lakh women, will exercise their franchise their. The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on 24 October.
06:58 (IST)
BJP eyeing victory in 75 of 90 Assembly seats
The BJP is in power in Haryana with a comfortable majority and is predicting an easy win in at least three-fourth seats in the state. The party is facing a problem of rebels on some seats and is keen that there is no division of votes to achieve its goal of winning 75 seats in the 90-member assembly.
06:49 (IST)
Both BJP and Congress field 90 candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded ninety candidates for the Assembly polls. Eighty seven from the BSP are in the poll arena, four from the CPI, seven from the CPM, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), 375 Independent and 434 other candidates are in the fray.
06:40 (IST)
Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda to represent Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat
Bhupinder Hooda, former chief minister, will fight the polls from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, while the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from Kaithal Assembly seat.
This year, the Congress fielded all its sitting MLAs except one. Of the 17 sitting MLAs in the Assembly, the party barred Renuka Vishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency.
06:31 (IST)
BJP hopes to retain power in Haryana with bigger mandate
With the Opposition weakened by desertion among its ranks and shrinking support base, the BJP is confident to retain power in the state with a bigger mandate. Riding on 'Modi wave', the party had stormed to power for the first time in 2014, winning 47 seats. Prior to this, it had been part of non-Congress governments as a junior partner and was never became a principle force.
06:13 (IST)
Voting to start in 90-member Haryana Assembly at 7 am
Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on 21 October, 2019 (Monday). Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on 2 November.