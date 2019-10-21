Haryana Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling in all 90 seats to begin at 7 am; 1,169 candidates in fray

Haryana Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on 21 October, 2019 (Monday). Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on 2 November.
The issue of notification deadline for Haryana was 27 September, while the last date of filing nomination was 4 October and the last date to withdraw nomination was 7 October, the chief election commissioner Sunil Arora had announced.
According to the Election Commission, there are 1,82,98,714 voters in Haryana, of which 1,81,91,228 are general electors and 1,07,486 are service voters. A total of 19,425 polling booths will be set up for people to cast their votes in Haryana. Reportedly, there has been an increase of 19.58 percent in number of polling stations in the state. The number stoof at 16,244 in 2014.
In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar's government kicked off its poll campaign for the Assembly elections on 18 August. The Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are the major opposition parties in the state. Former Union minister Kuamri Selja was named the Congress state unit head in Haryana earlier in September. The Congress’s main poll planks in the 2019 Haryana elections will lack of employment, economic slowdown and non-performance of the state government, said Selja.
The Haryana Assembly has 90 seats, of which BJP won 47 in 2014, and for the first time formed government on its own since Haryana was carved out of Punjab on 1 November, 1966. While the Congress has 15 seats in the Haryana Assembly, the INLD got 19, BSP one, SAD one, HJC two and five Independent candidates.
The commission also reiterated that while some EVMs fail to function due to "mechanical, structural or physical defect" including faulty switches, broken button, faulty connection, these never record a "wrong vote". The polling stations where the count is taken up are selected by a draw of lots after the election and before counting.
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 06:58:36 IST
BJP eyeing victory in 75 of 90 Assembly seats
The BJP is in power in Haryana with a comfortable majority and is predicting an easy win in at least three-fourth seats in the state. The party is facing a problem of rebels on some seats and is keen that there is no division of votes to achieve its goal of winning 75 seats in the 90-member assembly.
Both BJP and Congress field 90 candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded ninety candidates for the Assembly polls. Eighty seven from the BSP are in the poll arena, four from the CPI, seven from the CPM, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), 375 Independent and 434 other candidates are in the fray.
Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda to represent Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat
Bhupinder Hooda, former chief minister, will fight the polls from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, while the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from Kaithal Assembly seat.
This year, the Congress fielded all its sitting MLAs except one. Of the 17 sitting MLAs in the Assembly, the party barred Renuka Vishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency.
BJP hopes to retain power in Haryana with bigger mandate
With the Opposition weakened by desertion among its ranks and shrinking support base, the BJP is confident to retain power in the state with a bigger mandate. Riding on 'Modi wave', the party had stormed to power for the first time in 2014, winning 47 seats. Prior to this, it had been part of non-Congress governments as a junior partner and was never became a principle force.
Voting to start in 90-member Haryana Assembly at 7 am
Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on 21 October, 2019 (Monday). Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on 2 November.
