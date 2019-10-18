Haryana Election 2019 Voting Date: Voting to begin at 7 am on 21 October across all 90 seats; unemployment, economic slowdown main poll issues

Haryana Election 2019 Voting Date: Voting in single phase Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on 21 October, 2019 (Monday). Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on 2 November.

The issue of notification deadline for Haryana was 27 September, while the last date of filing nomination was 4 October and the last date to withdraw nomination was 7 October, the chief election commissioner Sunil Arora had announced.

According to the Election Commission, there are 1,82,98,714 voters in Haryana, of which 1,81,91,228 are general electors and 1,07,486 are service voters. A total of 19,425 polling booths will be set up for people to cast their votes in Haryana. Reportedly, there has been an increase of 19.58 percent in number of polling stations in the state. The number stoof at 16,244 in 2014.

In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar's government kicked off its poll campaign for the Assembly elections on 18 August. The Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are the major opposition parties in the state. Former Union minister Kuamri Selja was named the Congress state unit head in Haryana earlier in September. The Congress’s main poll planks in the 2019 Haryana elections will lack of employment, economic slowdown and non-performance of the state government, said Selja.

The Haryana Assembly has 90 seats, of which BJP won 47 in 2014, and for the first time formed government on its own since Haryana was carved out of Punjab on 1 November, 1966. While the Congress has 15 seats in the Haryana Assembly, the INLD got 19, BSP one, SAD one, HJC two and five Independent candidates.

The commission also reiterated that while some EVMs fail to function due to "mechanical, structural or physical defect" including faulty switches, broken button, faulty connection, these never record a "wrong vote". The polling stations where the count is taken up are selected by a draw of lots after the election and before counting.