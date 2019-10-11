Haryana Congress to release party manifesto for upcoming polls today; farmer debt waivers among top promises

New Delhi: Among the top poll promises for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress is planning to waive off the debts of farmers in the state.

The party will release its manifesto on 11 October at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Chandigarh.

"Eight major declarations will be announced in the manifesto, in which waiving of debt of farmers in Haryana, will be in the top rundown. The debt will be waived off within 24 hours," sources told ANI in Delhi.

The manifesto is also likely to contain promises of pension for senior citizens and free rides for women in the buses run by the state government, among others.

"Elders will get a pension up to Rs 5100 and women will be given free rides 365 days on Harayana roadways," sources said.

Congress wants to play the farm waiver card in Haryana again after it proved fruitful for them in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh elections.

Speaking about the reservation for local youth and other promises that could be in the manifesto the source added, "To diminish unemployment 50 percent of the reservation will be given to Haryana youngsters, GST would be made simpler for the small businessman and vendors. Also providing good roads and employment to the people would be a major part of the Congress manifesto."

"Manifesto will be released at around 12 on 11 October at the HPCC headquarters Chandigarh in Sector-9, with all big leaders present," sources added.

Congress general secretary and in-charge for Haryana, Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to be present at the venue for the release of the manifesto.

Elections for 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on 21 October and counting of votes will begin on 24 October.