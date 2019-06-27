Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad; CM Khattar under Opposition fire

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in Faridabad on Thursday morning by unidentified men, ANI reported. The Haryana Congress spokesperson was reportedly attacked by four to six bike-borne men as he was trying to get into his car outside a gym in Faridabad's Sector 9 area, Times Now reported.

Ashok Tanwar, Haryana Congress president condemned the gruesome incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region. "It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. The same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar said while speaking to ANI.

He tweeted saying, "Shocking to witness the brutal murder of our @INCHaryana spokesperson @_Vikaschaudhary today in Faridabad. We r deeply hurt by this gruesome murder and I appeal @cmohry to take strictest action #JusticeforVikasChaudhary"

The official Twitter handle of INC tweeted about the incident saying, "We are deeply angered & saddened by this act of grotesque violence against a member of the Congress Party. We urge the Haryana govt. to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest. Our sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter in Hindi, saying, "The murder of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a deplorable, shameful and tragic incident. It is a mirror of deteriorating law and order in Haryana. May the Lord rest his soul in peace and give his family the strength to bear this horrible blow."

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he is not aware of the incident, prompting strong criticism from the Opposition.

"There is a complete failure of law and order in the state. No one is feeling safe in Haryana. The government must catch the culprits at the earliest and give them a severe punishment. May god give strength to the family of the deceased to bear the loss," said Haryana former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda.

Another Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the ruling BJP and accused it of spreading violence in the region.

"Under the BJP rule, the state has become a stronghold of gundaraj and organised crime. There is no law and order in the state as goons and other chaotic elements are ruling the state. It is not only the Khattar government which is to blame for creating such an atmosphere. A thorough investigation should be conducted into the matter and the BJP must make efforts to provide speedy justice," he said

