Haryana Congress demands ‘time frame’ from BJP-JJP government on fulfilling election promises

Chandigarh: Taking a dig at how the BJP and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) opposed each other during the Assembly elections, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday said now after forming the government in the state, both parties should give a time frame by which they will fulfil their poll promises.

Stressing that both parties had levelled serious allegations against each other during electioneering, the Congress leader in a statement said, "People of the state want to know the time frame by when those promises will be fulfilled and allegations investigated."

When in the Opposition, the Jannayak Janata Party had alleged a cash-for-jobs scam and the drug menace, Selja said, adding that now people were "questioning it" for extending support to the BJP despite "opposing them tooth and nail" during electioneering.

"People are seeing this as a betrayal of faith," she said alluding to the post-poll alliance between the two parties.

Attacking the BJP, the state Congress chief said the BJP had made many promises in the 2014 elections, which it "failed to fulfil" in the past five years of its rule.

"The BJP government should also fulfil the promises made before the 2014 elections along with the promises made during these elections," she said.

"The people of the state are intelligent and they understand the whole game played by the two parties. If both parties respect people's sentiments, then they should publicly state their position on electoral promises as well as allegations levelled against each other," she added.

