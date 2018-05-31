Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to set up state commission for Scheduled Castes; will report to govt annually

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to set up the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes (HSCSC) to "leave no scope for any atrocity" on members of the community.

The HSCSC to be constituted would investigate and examine the working of various safeguards provided in the Constitution or under any other law for the time being in force or under any order of the government for the welfare and protection of the scheduled castes, said an official release. The commission would inquire into specific complaints with respect to the deprivation of rights and safeguard the scheduled castes (SCs) and also take up such matters with appropriate authorities. It would participate and advise on the planning process of socio-economic development of the SCs and evaluate the progress of their development.

Besides, the commission would make recommendations on the measures to be taken by the government to ensure effective implementation of safeguards and other measures for the protection, welfare and socio-economic development of SCs, and report to the government annually, the release said. It would discharge functions in relation to the protection, welfare, development and advancement of the SCs, it said. The commission would consist of a chairman and four non-official members. It will also have a member-secretary who is or has been an officer of the government, not below the rank of special secretary.

Meanwhile, Haryana Cabinet also decided to amend the Haryana Excise and Taxation Department (Group B) Service Rules,1988, Service Rules of Group C of Excise and Taxation Department and Excise and Taxation Commissioner's Office (Group D) Service Rules, 2008 for raising the upper age limit for entry into government service.