Haryana Assembly election: JJP promises 75% job reservation for local youth, free education for girls till PhD level in poll manifesto

Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Thursday released its poll manifesto for the 21 October Haryana Assembly polls, promising to reserve 75 percent of jobs for the local youth which constitute a sizeable chunk of nearly 1.83 crore voters of the state.

If voted to power, the JJP promised to bring "Right to Work Act", under which jobs will be given as per one's qualification. "Seventy-five per cent jobs will be reserved for the youth of Haryana," JJP leader KC Bangar said while releasing the election manifesto.

With political opponents making unemployment in Haryana a major poll plank, the JJP promised that a separate employment ministry will be set up in the state and its main task will be to provide jobs.

The party promised to give a monthly assistance of Rs 11,000 per month to unemployed youth while student from rural areas will be given extra ten marks when they appear in competitive examinations in the state. For the farmers, a bonus of 10 per cent or Rs 100 will be given over MPS. The JJP promised that liquor vends within village limits will be closed.

The party promised to bring changes in the Motor Vehicle Act so to give relief to people who are burdened with "paying hefty fines now".

Alleging that people outside the state are occupying plum positions in the ML Khattar regime, the JJP promised that chairpersons of various boards, corporations, OSDs, vice chancellors and registrars of universities will be Haryana domiciled people.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The party promised free education to girls till PhD level, fee of private schools will be regulated and 20 percent seats will be reserved for poor children in private schools.

Collateral-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh will be given to physically challenged, poor, Scheduled Caste and other needy sections of society. Old age pension of Rs 5,100 will be given while a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 for bringing up two children will be given to every mother. For the old age pension, eligibility age will be 55 for women and 58 for males.

On the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, party promised that apex court's decision will be implemented and efforts will be made so that every field gets water.

Among other promises by the party, minimum wages will be fixed at Rs 16,000 in Haryana.

The JJP was floated by former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala in December last year after a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal (NLD), following a feud in the Chautala clan. The JJP is independently contesting the assembly polls in the state.