Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Tosham profile: Set in Aravali's foothills, seat remained Congress bastion since 2000 polls

Tosham Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Tosham Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 58

Total electors: 2,06,269

Female electors: 95,364

Male electors: 1,10,905

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Dharambir Singh of the Congress gained over Harayana Vikas Party's (HVP) Surender Singh in the 2000 elections. In the 2005 elections, Surender Singh contested on a Congress ticket and defeated INLD’s Sunil Kumar Lamba. The INLD lost in both 2009 and 2014 elections to Congress' Kiran Choudhary by considerably large margins. In fact, in 2009, she emerged victorious with almost four times the votes secured by runner-up Colonel Gajraj Singh, who contested the polls on INLD ticket.

Demographics: Situated at the foothills of the Aravali mountain range, Tosham has been a Congress stronghold since the 2000 elections. Deeply entrenched with a deep history, it is home to rock inscriptions and paintings that date back to many centuries.