Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Panchkula profile: With a win each, BJP, Congress set to fight it out again

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for

the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Panchkula Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 02

Total electors: 2,05,543

Female electors: 96,275

Male electors: 1,09,261

Third gender electors: 7

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: Panchkula was formed as an Assembly constituency after the 2005 Assembly elections and its first Assembly elections were held in 2009. Congress candidate Devendra Kumar Bansal defeated INLD’s Yograj Singh with about 12,000 votes in the 2009 elections. In the following elections in 2014, BJP came to power as its candidate Gian Chand Gupta won with more than double the votes of the runner-up, Kul Bhushan Goyal (INLD).

Demographics: The Assembly constituency Panchkula is an urban area that lies in the Panchkula district, the 17th district of Haryana. Like its neighbouring regions, Hindus are a majority, whereas Sikhs and Muslims form the minority population.