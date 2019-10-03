Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Mehem profile: Test for INLD and BJP as seat continues to be Congress stronghold under Anand Singh Dangi

Meham Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Mehem Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 60

Total electors: 1,82,604

Female electors: 82,495

Male electors: 1,00,109

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000 elections, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Balbir Singh defeated Anand Singh of the Congress. However, in 2005, Anand emerged victorious by defeating INLD candidate Rajbir by a margin of 23,000 votes. Anand again won in the 2009 and 2014 elections, defeating Shamsher Singh Kharkara, who first lost as an Independent candidate and later as a BJP candidate.

Demographics: Meham’s baoli, which is almost a thousand years old, is considered the best preserved baoli in Punjab and Haryana. Today, Meham remains a Congress stronghold under MLA Anand Singh Dangi.