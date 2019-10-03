Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Mahendragarh profile: Region to witness tough fight between BJP and Congress

Mahendragarh Assembly Elections 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Mahendragarh Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 69

Total electors: 1,93,190

Female electors: 89,333

Male electors: 1,03,855

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: The true election in Mahendragarh has been between Dan Singh Rao of the Congress and Ram Bilash Sharma of the BJP. In 2000, Rao won with more than double the votes that Sharma secured. In 2005, Rao continued his winning streak, and the vote difference between them decreased to about 20,000. Rao had less than 6,000 votes more than Sharma in the 2009 elections. In 2014, however, Ram Bilash Sharma won by securing 83,724 votes while Rao emerged as the runner-up and received 49,233 votes.

Demographics: Mahendragarh, previously called Kanaud, has the largest electoral strength in its district. The town is said to be founded by a servant of Babur, Malik Mahmud Khan.