Haryana Assembly Election 2019: INLD's full list of candidates for 81 seats

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has pitted 81 contenders in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, with senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala seeking re-election from his Ellenabad constituency.

Party's state unit chief BD Dhalia had said the list included names of 11 women. At an earlier rally, former chief minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chaulata had announced that the party will have at least 33 percent women candidates.

Formed by former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, INLD has suffered a series of setbacks during the past one year after its split because of a feud in the Chautala clan. Most of INLD's sitting MLAs and prominent leaders have jumped ship to the BJP in the run-up to the polls.

In a bid to woo farmers, the INLD has promised to waive loans up to Rs 10 lakh if elected to power. Apart from promising free electricity for agricultural purposes, the party also announced to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan commission.

The election in the 90-member Assembly will be held on 21 October (Monday) and results will be declared on 24 October.

Here's the complete list of candidates fielded by the INLD:

Constituency Name Ellenabad Abhay Singh Chautala Panchkula Karundeep Chaudhury Naraingarh Jagmal Singh Amabala Cantt. S Onkar Singh Mullana (SC) Smt. Daya Rani Dukheri Yamunanagar Dilbag Singh Radaur Rajbir Kamboj Ladwa Smt Sapna Barshami Thanesar Smt. Kalawati Sain Kalayat Om Parkash Dhandha Kaithal Sidharath Saini Pundri Gyan Singh Gharaunda Mahinder Rana Assandh Dharamvir Pada Panipat Rural Kuldeep Rathi Panipat City Suresh Saini Israna (SC) Ravi Kalsan Samalkha Smt. Prem Lata Chhokar Ganaur Vijender Shekhupur Rai Inderjit Dahiya Kharkhauda (SC) Vinod Chauhan Sonipat Bal Kishan Sharma Gohana Om Parkash Goyal Baroda Joginder Malik Safidon Joginder Kalwa Jind Vijender Redhu Uchana Kalan Satpal Gondakhera Narwana (SC) Sushil Singh Dabwali Dr Sita Ram Rania Ashok Verma Adampur Rajesh Godara Uklana (SC) Smt. Lalita Taank Narnaund Jassi Petwar Hisar Amit Saini Nalwa Satpal Kajla Loharu Raj Singh Gagadwas Badhra Vijay Panchgama Dadri Nitin Jangu Tosham Smt. Kamla Rani Bawani Khera (SC) Smt. Dharmo Devi Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Krishnan Kaushik Kalanaur (SC) Balraj Khasa Bahadurgarh Nafe Singh Rathi Badli Mahabir Gulia Jhajjar (SC) Joginder Beri Om Pehalwan Ateli Smt. Neetu Yadav Mahendergarh Rajinder Shekhawat Narnaul Rajesh Sihar Nangal Chaudhry Smt. Suman Virender Gothri Bawal (SC) Sampat Dahinwal Kosli Kiranpal Yadav Rewari Smt. Kamla Sharma Pataudi (SC) Sukhbir Tanwar Badshahpur Sonu Thakran Sohna Rohtash Khatana Nuh Nashir Hussain Hathin Smt. Rani Rawat Palwal Satpal Deswal Prithla Narender Attri Faridabad NIT Jagjit Kaur Pannu Badhkal Ajay Bhadana Faridabad Somesh Chandela Tigaon Umesh Bhati Kalka Satinder Toni Sadhaura (SC) Smt. Sushma Chaudhary Jagadhri Baljit Sharma Shahbad (SC) Sandeep Pehowa Shishpal Jandheri Nilokheri (SC) Smt. Sonika Gill Julana Amit Malik Tohana Rajpal Saini Fatehabad Smt. Suman Sivach Rohtak Puneet Mayna Hansi Kulbir Bamal Barwala Ravinder Khokha Bhiwani Anil Kathpalia Ferozepur Jhirka Ayub Khan Punhana Subaan Khan Hodal (SC) Shishpal Likhi Ballabhgarh Rohtash Jakhar

