Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Congress' full list candidates for 84 seats

The Congress has fielded 84 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Haryana. Bhupinder Hooda, former chief minister, will fight the polls from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, while the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from Kaithal Assembly seat.

This year, the Congress fielded all its sitting MLAs except one. Of the 17 sitting MLAs in the Assembly, the party barred Renuka Vishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency.

The election in the 90-member Assembly will be held on 21 October and results will be declared on 24 October.

Here's the complete list of candidates fielded by the Congress:

Constituency Candidate Name Kalka Pradeep Choudhary Panchkula Chander Mohan Naraingarh Smt. Shalley Ambala City Jasbeer Mallour Mullana (SC) Varun Chaudhary Sadhaura (SC) Smt. Renu Bala Jagadhari Aakram Khan Yamunanagar Smt. Nirmal Shahbad (SC Anil Dhantori Thanesar Ashok Arora Pehowa Mandeep Singh Chatha Guhla (SC) Dillu Ram Kalayat Jai Prakash Kaithal Randeep Surjewala Pundri Satbir Singh Jangra Nilokheri (SC) Banta Ram Balmiki Indri Navjot Kashyap Panwar Karnal Tarlochan Singh Gharaunda Anil Rana Panipat Rural OP Jain Panipat City Sanjay Aggarwal Israna (SC) Balbir Balmiki Samalkha Dharam Singh Chhokkar Ganaur Kuldeep Sharma Rai Jai Teerath Dahiya Kharkhoda (SC) Jaiveer Balmiki Sonipat Surender Panwar Gohana Jagbir Singh Malik Baroda Sri Krishan Hooda Julana Dharmendra Dhull Safidon Subhash Deswal Jind Anshul Singla Uchana Kalan Balram Katwal Narwana (SC) Vidya Rani Tohana Paramveer Singh Ratia (SC) Jarnail Singh Kalanwali (SC) Shishpal Keharwala Dabwali Amit Sihag Rania Vineet Kamboj Sirsa Hoshiyari Lal Sharma Ellenabad Bharat Singh Beniwal Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi Uklana (SC) Smt. Bala Devi Narnaund Baljeet Sihag Hansi Om Prakash Panghal Hisar Ram Niwas Rada Nalwa Randhir Panihar Loharu Somvir Singh Badhra Rambir Mahendra Dadri Major. Nirpender S Sangwan Bhiwani Amar Singh Tosham Smt. Kiran Chaudhary Bawani Khera (SC) Ram Kishan Fauji Meham AS Dangi Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Bhupinder Singh Hooda Rohtak BB Batra Kalanaur (SC) Smt. Shakuntla Khatak Bahadrugarh Rajinder Joon Badli Kuldeep Vats Jhajjar (SC) Smt. Geeta Bhukkal Beri RS Kadiyan Ateli Rao Arjun Singh Mahendragarh Rao Daan Singh Narnaul Narendra Singh Nangal Chaudhary Raja Ram Golwa Bawal (SC) ML Ranga Kosli Yaduvender Yadav Rewari Chirnjeev Rao Pataudi (SC) Sudhir Chaudhary Badshahpur Kamal Vir Yadav Gurugram Sukhbir Kataria Sohna Shamsuddin Nuh Aftab Ahmed Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan Punhana Mohd Ajaz Khan Hathin Mohammad Israil Hodal (SC) Udai Bhan Palwal Karan Dalal Prithla Raghuveer Tewatia Faridabad NIT Neeraj Sharma Badhkar Vijay Pratap Singh Ballabgarh Anand Kaushik Faridabad NIT Lakhan Kumar Singla Tigaon Lalit Nagar

