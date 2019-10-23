Haryana Assembly election 2019: BJP, Congress not to get full majority, JJP slated to win 6-10 seats, predicts India Today exit poll

New Delhi: BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight in Haryana Assembly elections, an exit poll said on Tuesday with the ruling party slightly ahead of its main rival.

The exit poll by India Today, 'Axis My India' is the only one that has not predicted an outright victory for BJP in the state. The party is projected to be slightly ahead of Congress with both parties within striking distance of forming a government.

It says none of the two main contenders will get the full majority in the 90-member house. The poll says Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is expected to win between six to 10 seats while others are likely to secure six to ten seats in the state.

Exit polls telecast on Monday after the polling in the state had given the BJP a good margin of victory. According to Times Now exit poll, BJP is expected to win 71 seats. ABP News 'C Voter' gave 70 seats to the BJP and eight seats to Congress in the state.

The News18, 'IPSOS' gave 75 seats to BJP and 10 to Congress. NewsX 'Polstrat' exit poll predicted 65 to 70 seats for BJP and 15 to 20 seats for Congress. Republic TV 'Jan Ki Baat' exit poll gave 52 to 63 seats to BJP and 15 to 19 seats to the Congress.

BJP won 47 seats and Congress 15 in the last assembly elections. Haryana has recorded 68.47 percent polling in the assembly poll.

