Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Bawal profile: Opponents have upper hand as Congress failed to win seat in last five polls

Bawal Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Bawal Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 72

Total electors: 2,11,284

Female electors: 98,857

Male electors: 1,12,427

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Once a stronghold of Congress, Bawal is a big setback for the grand old party which has been unable to regain footing in the last five elections. From 2005 to 2014, when Congress was in power in the state under the leadership of BS Hooda, the people of Bawal chose an Independent candidate and INLD candidate respectively. In 2005, Shakuntla Bhagwaria won the election with a margin of 3,121 votes and in 2009, Rameshwar Dayal defeated Congress' Shakuntla Bhagwaria by a massive margin of over 22,000 votes. However, in 2014 the BJP stole the show when its candidate Dr Banwari Lal bagged the election with a thumping victory by garnering 72,792 votes.

Demographics: Set in Rewari district, Bawal (SC) Vidhan Sabha falls under the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat. According to the 2011 census, of the total 211284 population, 90.21% is rural and 9.79% is urban population. The SC ratio stands at 21.14.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019