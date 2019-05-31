Co-presented by


Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Cabinet Minister 2019: SAD leader and two-time MP holds diploma in textile design

Politics FP Staff May 31, 2019 00:01:29 IST

The erstwhile Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing is a member of key BJP ally, Shiromani Akali Dal. She is the wife of Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the SAD president and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.

She holds a diploma in textile design. She is a two-time parliamentarian, winning the Bathinda seat in 2009 and 2014 and has managed to retain it in the 2019 elections as well. This was her first stint as a minister and she is expected to represent SAD in the Union council of ministers once again.

