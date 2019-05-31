Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister 2019: Two-time MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk begins second stint in Modi Cabinet

Harsh Vardhan held the charge of Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ministry of Earth Sciences in the previous NDA government.

Before taking the national centre stage, he was active in Delhi politics and was even touted to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly elections of 2014.

Qualified as an Ear Nose and Throat specialist, Harsh Vardhan was also briefly in charge of the health ministry in the Delhi government.

He was also the education minister of Delhi.

He represents Chandni Chowk in Delhi as a Member of Parliament.