Haroon Yusuf Election Result 2020 Ballimaran LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results Congress Candidate Haroon Yusuf Ballimaran Seat

Ballimaran Assembly Election 2020 | Former Delhi minister and five-time MLA, veteran Congressman Haroon Yusuf will contest from his pocket borough of Ballimaran for the seventh consecutive time. He is set to take on incumbent MLA and minister Imran Hussain.

Yusuf holds a masters degree from Zakir Hussain College and began his career as an activist in the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress. He later moved on to the Youth Congress in the 1980s. He was a secretary in the Delhi unit of the Youth Congress before becoming a joint secretary in the All India Youth Congress.

He won his seat from Ballimaran, a Muslim dominated constituency, five times in a row between 1993 and 2013. The only time he tasted defeat was in the 2015 election when AAP leader Hussain defeated Yusuf by over 40,000 votes. In fact, Yusuf came a distant third in the 2015 polls.

Given his credentials as a local strongman, Yusuf was inducted into the Sheila Dikshit Cabinet in 2001. Between 2001 and 2013, he held multiple high-profile portfolios of development, revenue, irrigation, flood control, food and civil supplies, power and transport.

The menace of blueline buses peaked in Delhi when Yusuf was the transport minister. These buses, which developed the reputation of killing people, were later phased out. Moreover, he was also the head of the Delhi Waqf Board between 1999 and 2004.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.