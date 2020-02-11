Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Hari Nagar profile: The Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumar Dhillon has won the election from the Hari Nagar against the BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga with a margin of 20,131 votes.

Bagga has often acted as a motormouth for the BJP brutally taking on the critics of the BJP. His appearance on the public circuit was also dramatic when he assaulted noted Supreme Court lawyer and former AAP member Prashant Bhushan in 2011 over his comment on Kashmir.

A master of antics, Bagga in April 2016, even went to NIT campus in Srinagar to hoist the tricolour but was detained. He was also arrested in Kolkata last year for violence during Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow.

Hari Nagar Assembly constituency, which houses an area consisting of unplanned houses, big market areas, posh bungalows and DDA flats, will be voting on 8 February.

According to reports, the lack of drinking water and parking space, inflation, and dearth of a proper garbage disposal mechanism are some of the issues plaguing the constituency. The election for this constituency will be keenly watched because BJP has fielded Tajinder Pal Bagga known for his inflammatory speeches and controversial statements. The AAP, too, has changed its candidate this time, replacing Jagdeep Singh with Rajkumari Dhillon. The Congress has fielded locally known face, Surinder Setia.

Dhillon, who is a former Congress councillor from a ward in Hari Nagar, joined the AAP earlier this month. Setia is a councillor from a ward in Subhash Nagar. Bagga, however, is a new entrant to electoral politics, but is well known because he stays in the news because of his statements.

Here is a brief profile of Hari Nagar:

Constituency Name: Hari Nagar

Constituency Number: 28

District Name: West Delhi

Total Electors: 163708

Female Electors: 75770

Male Electors: 87934

Third Gender: 4

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Harsharan Singh Balli of the BJP held the seat until 2013, when he was defeated by Jagdeep Singh of the AAP. Singh retained the seat in the 2015 elections by a margin of over 26,000 votes.

Demographics: The assembly constituency is known for two of its largest voter segments - the Sikhs and traders and the electorate here has consistently voted for the BJP or its ally Shiromani Akali Dal since 1993 when the seat was carved out - till the Aam Aadmi Party came into the fray. However, this time, the BJP has fielded Bagga, who is not well-known in the locality as compared to Dhillon and Setia, both of whom live in the locality and are also local leaders. Bagga, in comparison, is deemed an outsider.

Nanakpura, Fateh Nagar and Subhash Nagar are some key areas in the Hari Nagar constituency. Scarcity of clean water and parking space remain top electoral issues, while voters often complain of illegal parking.

