Hardoi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

May 24, 2019 14:39:02 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Jai Prakash 568,143 Votes 54% Votes
SP Usha Verma 435,669 Votes 41% Votes
INC Virendra Kumar 19,972 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 11,024 Votes 1% Votes
IND Bhaiya Lal 7,911 Votes 1% Votes
IND Shive Kumar 5,043 Votes 0% Votes
BAM Mahendra Pal Verma 2,253 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chotte Lal 2,041 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Sanjay Bharatiya 1,802 Votes 0% Votes
IND Avdhesh Kumar 1,373 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Sahab Singh 1,197 Votes 0% Votes
BKSD Ram Chandra 1,130 Votes 0% Votes
Hardoi Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 17,14,387 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 7,74,556

Male electors: 9,39,831

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sawaijpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau, Sandi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Jai Prakash of the Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress won the seat. In the 2004 elections, Ilyas Azmi of the BSP got elected to represent the constituency, while Samajwadi Party’s Usha Verma tasted success in 2009 elections. In 2014 elections, Anshul Verma defeated his predecessor by a margin of 81,000 votes.

Demographics: At least 85 percent of the electorate in Hardoi live in rural areas. Around 30 percent of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes. Kurmis and Brahmins hold influence in this constituency, while other OBCs may also be crucial in determining victory or defeat of candidates. It is noted that Samajwadi Party turncoat Naresh Agarwal is a well-known face of Hardoi constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:39:02 IST

