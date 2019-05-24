Hardoi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Hardoi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 17,14,387 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 7,74,556

Male electors: 9,39,831

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sawaijpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau, Sandi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Jai Prakash of the Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress won the seat. In the 2004 elections, Ilyas Azmi of the BSP got elected to represent the constituency, while Samajwadi Party’s Usha Verma tasted success in 2009 elections. In 2014 elections, Anshul Verma defeated his predecessor by a margin of 81,000 votes.

Demographics: At least 85 percent of the electorate in Hardoi live in rural areas. Around 30 percent of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes. Kurmis and Brahmins hold influence in this constituency, while other OBCs may also be crucial in determining victory or defeat of candidates. It is noted that Samajwadi Party turncoat Naresh Agarwal is a well-known face of Hardoi constituency.

