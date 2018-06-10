Hardik Patel to embark on month-long yatra in Madhya Pradesh to create awareness among voters

Indore: Gujarat's Patidar quota spearhead Hardik Patel on Sunday said that he would embark on a yatra next month across Madhya Pradesh to create "awareness" among voters.

Assembly polls are slated for later in the year in the state.

Talking to reporters here, Patel said, "I will start the yatra next month from Amarkantak, the place from where the Narmada river originates. This month-long journey, in two phases, will pass through about 100 Assembly seats of Bundelkhand, Mahakaushal and Malwa-Nimad regions of Madhya Pradesh."

He added that he would address four rallies in Indore, Bhopal, Dhar and Sagar and 50 smaller ones at other places during his yatra.

"We want to make the youth and farmers aware during this tour. We will not talk about parties or their candidates. But we will appeal to the voters to scrutinise the work of the sitting MLAs of their areas."

Hitting out at the BJP, Patel said, "The state's BJP government has not been able to fulfil the expectations of the people, especially the youth and farmers. If the BJP thinks that I am an agent of Congress by raising issues of public interest, then yes, I am an agent of the Congress. "

Replying to a question on when he planned to join politics, Patel said, "The day I'll be able to do politics where I can provide solutions in accordance with expectations of the people, I will enter politics. I never said that I don't want to join politics."