Hardik Patel slapped during Congress' Jan Aakrosh Sabha in Gujarat's Surendranagar, attacker detained

Congress leader Hardik Patel was slapped at a public rally in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district during a 'Jan Aakrosh Sabha' on Friday.

#WATCH Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped during a rally in Surendranagar,Gujarat pic.twitter.com/VqhJVJ7Xc4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Visuals from the public meeting show a man walking on the stage and slap Patel while he was addressing the crowd gathered. Patel can be heard asking for people's blessings in Gujarati when the attack took place. A scuffle ensued on the stage between Patel's supporters and the man after the incident as the mob tried to apprehend him.

According to reports, the man who slapped Patel has been detained by the police. Congress candidate for the Surendranagar Lok Sabha seat, Soma Patel, was present on the dais when Hardik Patel was assaulted. According to Surendranagar SP, Mahendra Bagadia, the man is yet to be identified.

"We are yet to investigate who the man was and why he slapped Hardik. No one has lodged a complaint with us yet. We are investigating the matter," Bagadia told PTI.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.