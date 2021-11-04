The prime minister will be celebrating Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in the forward area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of the Diwali festival on Thursday. "It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity and good fortunes in everyone's life," he said.

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day when Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana, and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह प्रकाश पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, संपन्नता और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind urged citizens to celebrate the festival in a more safe way and to pledge to protect the environment.

दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। दीपावली बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की और अंधकार पर प्रकाश की विजय का पर्व है। आइए, हम सब मिलकर, इस त्‍योहार को स्‍वच्‍छ और सुरक्षित तरीके से मनाएं और पर्यावरण की रक्षा में योगदान करने का संकल्‍प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 4, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greeting to the nation on the occasion of the festival. He tweeted, "May this great festival of light and happiness illuminate everyone's life with new energy, light, health and prosperity."

सभी को "दीपावली" की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। प्रकाश व खुशियों का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन को नई उर्जा, प्रकाश, आरोग्य और समृद्धि से आलोकित करे। pic.twitter.com/RwwXv3nB0A — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and extended Diwali wishes.

Here's how other politicos took to Twitter to extend their wishes on Diwali

दीपावली के पावन पर्व की आपको एवं आपके पूरे परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में उल्लास, उन्नति, सुख एवं समृद्धि में अभिवृद्धि करे, यही ईश्वर से कामना है। Greetings to you and your entire family on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali. #HappyDeepavali — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 4, 2021

अयोध्या नगरी सदियों से हमारे आराध्य श्रीराम जी के वनवास पूर्ण कर घर लौटने का उत्सव मनाती आई है। इस वर्ष भी यह भव्य, और आकर्षक दीपोत्सव का साक्षी बनने जा रही है। इस अवसर पर देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनायें, आप सभी पर भगवान श्रीराम का आशीर्वाद सदा बना रहे। pic.twitter.com/L9SUGiL4hj — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 4, 2021

చీక‌టిపై వెలుగు, చెడుపై మంచి విజ‌యానికి ప్ర‌తీక దీపావ‌ళి. ఈ పండుగ మీ అంద‌రి ఇంట ఆనంద‌పు కాంతులు నింపాల‌ని, సకల శుభాలు, సంపదలు, సౌభాగ్యాలు కలగాలని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ ప్ర‌పంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న తెలుగు ప్ర‌జ‌లంద‌రికీ దీపావ‌ళి శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు.#HappyDiwali — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 4, 2021

দীপাৱলীৰ আন্তৰিক ওলগ আলোকৰ উৎসৱ দীপাৱলী উপলক্ষে অসমবাসীলৈ যাচিলোঁ আন্তৰিক শুভকামনা। আন্ধাৰ নাশি বন্তিৰ পোহৰে সকলোৰে জীৱনলৈ কঢ়িয়াই আনক সুখ, শান্তি আৰু সমৃদ্ধিৰ বতৰা। pic.twitter.com/oENdtlSD8G — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 4, 2021