Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Hansi profile: BJP, Congress struggle to make inroads in constituency as regional outfits call the shots

Hansi Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the general category as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations registered is a 19.58 percent rise from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of Hansi Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 50

Total electors: 1,80,880

Female electors: 83,142

Male electors: 97,738

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Subhash Chand defeated independent candidate Amir Chand in 2000. In the following elections, Amir Chand contested as a Congress candidate and won with 33,665 votes. In 2009, the HJC (BL) came to power as its candidate Vinod Bhayana gained over Congress candidate Professor Chattar Pal Singh by a margin of 3,400 votes. The HJC (BL) continued to remain in power in 2014 as the INLD’s Umed Singh Lohan lost to Renuka Bishnoi.

Kulbir Singh from INLD, Surendra Sharma from Bahujan Samaj Party, Om Prakash Panghal from Congress and Vinod Bhayana from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Close to Hisar, Hansi is guarded by deserts. Centuries back, its forts were used as sword manufacturing factories. According to the 2011 Census, Hindus (96.77 percent) form a majority of the population, followed by Jains (0.99 percent), Buddhists (0.66 percent), Muslims (0.10 percent), Christians (0.10 percent), and Sikhs (0.05 percent).

