Hamirpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Anurag Thakur leads by over 3 Lakh votes

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,24,834 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,09,825

Male electors: 6,15,008

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Dehra, Jaswan-Pragpur, Dharampur, Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Deviji

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has held sway on this constituency since 1998 elections. In 1999 and 2004, Suresh Chandel was elected as the MP from this constituency. He was succeeded by Anurag Singh Thakur, who won the majority in 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: Hamirpur district has a population of 4,54,768, of which 93 percent live in rural areas, according to the latest Census of 2011. Of the total population, 24 percent belong to the Scheduled Castes. It is also home to the Ghirath or Chowdhary caste, a forward caste primarily descending from Rajputs and Brahmins. Hamirpur was the only constituency that didn’t vote for Congress in the 2004 elections when the grand old party sent three MPs from the state. In all four elections, the Congress has emerged a close second. The seat is currently held by Anurag Thakur, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

