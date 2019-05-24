Hamirpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 17,37,993 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,88,665

Male electors: 9,49,328

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Hamirpur, Rath, Mahoba, Charkhari, Tindwari

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ashok Kumar Chandel of the BSP won the seat in the 1999 election. In 2004 elections, Rajnarayan Budholiya of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009 elections, Vijay Bahadur Singh of the BSP won the seat. In the last elections, Kunwar Pushpendra Kumar Chandel of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Hamirpur constituency is situated in the economically backward and drought-prone region of Bundelkhand. According to reports, caste plays a major role here in determining the winner. While OBC communities constitute half of the electorate, Muslims and Dalits form a significant chunk of voters too. Lodhs, an OBC sub-sect, are prominent in Hamirpur and nearby areas.

