* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Refresh

Refresh
Hamirpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:19:21 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Cha 575,122 Votes 53% Votes
BSP Dilip Kumar Singh 326,470 Votes 30% Votes
INC Pritam Singh Lodhi Kisaan 114,534 Votes 11% Votes
IND Sanjay Kumar Sahu 24,801 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 15,155 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sarjoolal 5,206 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh 4,917 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Arvind Kumar Prajapati 4,251 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Gopal 4,206 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Er. Kedarnath Vishwakarma 2,851 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Shriram Singh Gaur 2,835 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamta Prasad Prajapati 2,697 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamlesh Kumar 2,444 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhuraj 2,306 Votes 0% Votes
RKP Suresh Chandra Rajput 1,983 Votes 0% Votes
Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 17,37,993 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,88,665

Male electors: 9,49,328

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Hamirpur, Rath, Mahoba, Charkhari, Tindwari

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ashok Kumar Chandel of the BSP won the seat in the 1999 election. In 2004 elections, Rajnarayan Budholiya of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009 elections, Vijay Bahadur Singh of the BSP won the seat. In the last elections, Kunwar Pushpendra Kumar Chandel of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Hamirpur constituency is situated in the economically backward and drought-prone region of Bundelkhand. According to reports, caste plays a major role here in determining the winner. While OBC communities constitute half of the electorate, Muslims and Dalits form a significant chunk of voters too. Lodhs, an OBC sub-sect, are prominent in Hamirpur and nearby areas.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:19:21 IST

