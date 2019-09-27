Hamirpur Election Results 2019: BJP retains Assembly seat as Yuvraj Singh wins bypoll by over 17,000 votes

BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh on Friday won the bypoll to the Hamirpur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of over 17,000 votes, defeating his nearest rival Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Prajapati. The Election Commission said Singh secured 74,374 votes, while Prajapati got 56,528 votes.

Fifty one percent polling was recorded in the bypoll held on 23 September. The by-election in this seat was necessitated due to the disqualification of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

Congratulating Singh on his victory, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The credit for this victory goes to the constant and tireless hard work of our Hamirpur party workers." He also expressed gratitude to the voters and claimed that the public's faith was strengthened because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'.

इस विजय का श्रेय जनपद हमीरपुर के हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं के निरंतर एवं अथक परिश्रम को जाता है। साथ ही क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं का भाजपा पर विश्वास बनाये रखने के लिए मेरा आभार। "जनकल्याण की प्रतिज्ञा" के मूलमंत्र को लेकर अब नए उत्तर प्रदेश का उदय हो रहा है जिसकी पहचान विकास ही है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 27, 2019



A total of nine candidates, including the Congress's Hardeepak Nishad and Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party, were in the fray. Nishad got 16,096 votes while Naushad Ali secured 28,790 votes.

With inputs from PTI