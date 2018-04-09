Hail democracy, but damn the Parliament: Budget Session unveiled a new low in Indian politics

The curtain on parliamentary anarchy finally came down on 6 April. The entire second half of the Budget Session of Parliament was lost to allegations and intimidation. Business was transacted for 19 minutes in the Lok Sabha and two-and-a-half hours in Rajya Sabha across 23 days. The all-important Finance Bill was passed in 18 minutes, with no one knowing when it happened, amidst the cacophony. The path to chaos was lit by the Congress.

The TMC, CPM, NCP, RJD, YSRCP, SP, TRS, TDP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena simply walked down it with greater ferocity and vengeance. It was a sad spectacle. Every morning, Opposition MPs would enter the Parliament, waving banners and shouting slogans. A bunch of them would then troop in the Well, not to drown themselves in shame, but to take position at a striking distance to throw paper balls at the presiding officers and raise clenched fists within breathing distance, to browbeat them. They would advance menacingly towards the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan waving paper missiles in order to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from speaking on the vote of thanks and the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha from escaping to safety. What else can you expect from unruly parliamentarians, of whom 186 are facing criminal charges and several are spoilt brats, masquerading as nation-builders?

The response to the bedlam from elderly leaders of the Opposition parties was pathetic. Their silence encouraged the storm troopers to create mayhem in both Houses and merrily flout all rules of engagements. The NDA MPs were outshouted throughout. They erroneously believed that if disruptive members were expelled, other MPs of their party would boycott the rest of the session, accusing them of murdering democracy and muzzling their voice from exposing the government's alleged scams and misdeeds. They should have fought back and told the disrupters that democracy cannot be saved by unleashing disorder.

With 14 months to go for elections to the 17th Lok Sabha, the NDA perhaps did not see any political sense in cracking the whip, hoping that if discussions in Parliament remained paralysed, discerning voters might think twice about handing the reins of government over to the agitators. It was wishful thinking on their behalf. Neither presiding officer fared any better. It is inexplicable why the serial offenders were not segregated and expelled. This inaction actually encouraged the errant MPs to step up their respective tirades. Maybe, they were afraid that a Parliament without the Opposition would look like the National People's Congress of China or a democratic graveyard. They should have mustered courage and thrown out the agitators without bothering how history would judge them.

It was evident from the first day that the Congress and its surrogates would not let Parliament function. Their strategy was to keep raising new allegations every day and never allow counter-views to be heard by people, who could decide for themselves who was right. Whether it was GST, demonetisation, the flights of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the Punjab National Bank loan scam, the loan waiver for farmers in Punjab or CBSE paper leaks, lung-power was used to prevent the government from offering its views. They knew that a serious debate would require application of mind and a thorough reading of the subject.

The presentation would have to be factual, logical and would also need to be properly articulated. Besides, they would be expected to listen quietly when NDA MPs took the podium to give their version of the allegations. It was a difficult workout for the Opposition to go through. It also had a possibility that their lies might be exposed, putting them on the backfoot. They chose the safest course: Hit and run.

Some regional parties followed the Congress strategy to the hilt. The TDS kept shrieking for special status for Andhra Pradesh, but seemed unwilling to soberly explain reasons for it or hear the government argue why it was refusing to oblige. The AIADMK created a ruckus for the setting-up of the Cauvery Management Board when the Supreme Court had already put a seal of finality on water-sharing among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The Shiv Sena joined the bandwagon with quirkiest of demands — classical language status to Marathi.

For sheer dramatic effect, nine no-trust motions against the government were moved by different parties but they neither had the numbers nor any desire to debate the issues calmly. Both presiding officers were unfairly criticised for refusing to accept no-trust motions. What would you expect them to do when the noise was too deafening to make any sense out of their grievances and, when boisterous MPs seemed happy with hurling accusations and taunts?

However, the Congress president has a different perspective. He claims that the prime minister had no guts to face the Opposition in the Parliament. Does Rahul Gandhi think that Parliament is an arena to exhibit masculinity like gladiators in the Roman Colosseum? No civilised, well-informed discussion on contentious issues can ever take place under the spectre of threats and fisticuffs.

Come the Monsoon Session, we will witness similar disruptions, maybe uglier. A cut in the salaries and allowances for the days when MPs disrupted and boycotted Parliament or offering voluntary cuts in salaries by NDA MPs will cut no ice with unruly parties. Eighty percent of MPs are billionaires. They give a damn if they lose a few thousand rupees. Self-introspection, of course, is not their cup of tea. The only way to discipline the habitual offenders is to disqualify them as MPs and declare them unfit to contest future elections. If this does not happen, they will become role models for young aspirants who want to join politics and tempt them to hold Parliament hostage, whenever they sit in Opposition.

The author is former special secretary, R&AW